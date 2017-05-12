Advertisement

Merkel rejects tax cuts, despite 'record' €54 billion surplus

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
12 May 2017
11:18 CEST+02:00
merkeltaxesfinance

Share this article

Merkel rejects tax cuts, despite 'record' €54 billion surplus
Angela Merkel. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
12 May 2017
11:18 CEST+02:00
On Thursday the Finance Ministry announced that an extra €54.1 billion would roll into the German state coffers over the next five years. But that hasn't moved the Chancellor to push for tax relief.

“I think that we have to do something for those who very quickly end up in the highest tax category,” Angela Merkel told the Rheinische Post on Thursday.

She added that she saw a particular need to provide tax relief to skilled workers, whose incomes quickly push them into the top tax bracket when they work overtime.

Germany places one of the highest tax burdens in the developed world on its workers. Single childless Germans pay 49 percent of their income on taxes and social security payments, second only to Belgium.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble announced in January the he plans to have a €15 billion cut to the state’s yearly tax intake after the September elections, and Merkel said that this measure was sufficient to provide relief to those who need it.

She went on to reject calls from within her own party for a yearly cut in the state’s tax income by €30 billion.

At the same time, she said there would be no tax increases in the coming years.

The €54.1 billion in expected extra tax intake is for the period up until 2021 and counts taxes at the community, state and federal level. The expected surplus is a record, according to Spiegel.

In recent months Merkel’s government has faced strong criticism from opponents over its refusal to deviate from its current position, which is that part of the tax surplus should be used to make a dent in Germany €1.27 trillion debt to international partners.

The Social Democrats have argued that the money should be invested in education and infrastructure, claiming paying off debts at a time of low interest rates is not good policy.

Meanwhile, the Free Democrats (FDP) have demanded tax relief, accusing the state of using taxes for its own self interest.

“The greed of the state has taken on kleptocratic characteristics,” Christian Lindner, head of the FDP, told Handelsblatt on Wednesday.

“The yearly tax intake of the state is set to be €100 billion higher in 2020 than this year, if we don't act. For the FDP it is clear that we need a turnaround in tax policy,” said the head of the party that fell out of the Bundestag (German parliament) in 2013.

"In light of the extra intake, we can have tax relief of €30 billion or €40 billion a year until the end of the decade.

“Only when the FDP are in the Bundestag will the taxpayer have an ally in politics.”

merkeltaxesfinance

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Macron to hold talks with Merkel in Berlin on first day of new job

'The greed of the German state has become almost kleptocratic'

Germany asks Swiss envoy to clarify suspected spy case

Merkel makes rare Russia visit as Putin backs warmer ties

Deutsche Bank could move almost half of jobs out of UK due to Brexit

Merkel: Britain is wasting its time thinking it will get equal EU rights

Relations with Turkey 'severely hit' over past weeks, says Merkel

Ivanka Trump forced to defend father at Berlin women's summit
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections

Report reveals why it's never been better to find work in Germany

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany
Advertisement

Everything you need to know before the vote in North Rhine-Westphalia

Dog shelter overrun by cuteness after police bust finds 42 puppies

7 events not to be missed in Germany this May

How a far-right 'terror plot' is rocking the German army
Advertisement
8,577 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections
  2. Thieves break into German army tank, steal weapons
  3. Corpse sits in city tree for several weeks before pedestrian spots it
  4. How labour reforms have left Germany's working poor desperate for change
  5. Germany 'grossly' failing female refugees on sexual violence: report
Advertisement
Advertisement