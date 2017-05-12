Advertisement

Berlin train startup's challenge to Deutsche Bahn hits brakes after 5 months

AFP
news@thelocal.de
12 May 2017
13:48 CEST+02:00
traintraveltransportationstartupsdeutsche bahn

Share this article

Berlin train startup's challenge to Deutsche Bahn hits brakes after 5 months
A Locomore train in Stuttgart. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
12 May 2017
13:48 CEST+02:00
Berlin rail startup Locomore has been placed into administration just months after it launched a challenge to state-owned monolith Deutsche Bahn, which dominates long-distance train travel in Germany.

The Berlin-Charlottenburg court on Friday confirmed the firm had triggered the proceedings the day before.

"We will know in the course of the day what happens with the operation" of the train linking the capital with Stuttgart in southwest Germany, Locomore financial director Katrin Seiler told AFP.

A service had been set to depart Berlin in the early afternoon Friday, but the company was still in talks with the court-appointed administrator over whether it could leave.

Launched in mid-December with modernized 1970s carriages and lower prices than Deutsche Bahn, Locomore offered one return trip per day between Berlin and Stuttgart, and had plans to expand to other lines.

The firm pointed to successful crowdfunding drives as evidence of demand for an alternative to the state-owned service.

But low bookings and maintenance problems meant it had to cut service to four days a week.

By early April, the firm said it had transported some 70,000 passengers and was already planning higher capacity and more frequent services for the future. 

Deutsche Bahn still operates 99 percent of long-distance services in Germany, despite the sector being liberalised in 1994.

Competition in regional markets is more intense, with the state-owned firm's share falling to 72 percent against numerous local alternatives according to specialist consultancy BSL.

READ ALSO: Meet the Berlin startup taking on Deutsche Bahn

traintraveltransportationstartupsdeutsche bahn

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Horror weekend for bikers, as five die on German streets

Man dragged by S-Bahn train for 50 metres with hand stuck in door

High speed train derails in Dortmund, disrupting travel for days

18-karat gold crown found in baggage at Düsseldorf airport

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations

Braunschweig: The German city that deserves to be put on the map

Berlin startup offers a year with no money worries

Berlin's six coolest attractions you've never heard of

Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections

Report reveals why it's never been better to find work in Germany

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany
Advertisement

Everything you need to know before the vote in North Rhine-Westphalia

Dog shelter overrun by cuteness after police bust finds 42 puppies

7 events not to be missed in Germany this May

How a far-right 'terror plot' is rocking the German army
Advertisement
8,577 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections
  2. Thieves break into German army tank, steal weapons
  3. Corpse sits in city tree for several weeks before pedestrian spots it
  4. How labour reforms have left Germany's working poor desperate for change
  5. Germany 'grossly' failing female refugees on sexual violence: report
Advertisement
Advertisement