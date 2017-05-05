7 events not to be missed in Germany this May

May is going to bring you jazz, a city beach, and lots of green sauce.

1. Green Sauce Festival, Frankfurt, May 13th - 20th

Green sauce samples at the annual festival. Photo: Sabine Imhof

This event is actually a ten-year-old competition between 49 restaurateurs from Hesse, each attempting to win the competition with the best green sauce.

Green sauce is Frankfurt's perhaps most famed dish, and is made with the following seven herbs: chives, borage, salad burnet, chervil, sorrel, parsley and garden cress.

On the seven evenings that the festival takes place, around 600 members of the public gather in a tent on the Frankfurt Roßmarkt to sample the sauces alongside potatoes and eggs. At the end of each of the seven evenings, the audience votes on the best green sauce of the night. The seven best green sauces then battle it out in the grand final, and guests choose the overall winner of the festival.

This culinary competition is accompanied by evening entertainment by musicians, cabaret performers and comedians.

2. International Dixieland Festival, Dresden, May 14th - 21st

Musicians of the Oakcity Jazzband from Belgium play at the closing parade of the festival in 2013. Photo: DPA

If you're a fan of jazz, make sure you head to Dresden this May to experience this treat for the ears.

The event claims to be the largest old-time jazz festival in Europe ad features 30 bands from different countries performing more than 40 concerts in various locations in the city. Stages will line the streets and a brass band is set to parade through the old town.

3. re:publica, Berlin, May 8th - 10th

re:publica at the event network "spring berlin" on March 17th 2017 at the Zeiss Planetarium in Berlin. Photo: re:publica/Marc Nicoleit (CC-BY-SA 2.0)

If you want to brush up on your knowledge of digital culture, head to STATION-Berlin on Luckenwalder Straße.

You can grapple with ideas surrounding digital policy, digital civil rights, and the fight for a free, open internet in a conference focusing on the internet and digital society in Europe.

What originally started as a meeting of bloggers in 2007 has grown to become a conference of activists, scientists, hackers, journalists, and entrepreneurs among others.

The event has also expanded beyond just being a conference providing discussions, talks and workshops. It now also includes live music in the evenings, a photo exhibition and even a tea tasting.

4. Fairytale of the Bremen Town Musicians, Bremen, May - September

The statue which celebrates the fairytale in Bremen. Photo: DPA

A lesser-known fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm is The Bremen Town Musicians, which follows the antics of a rooster, cat, dog and donkey. You can experience the tale for free through a live performance taking place over the next few months in Bremen.

The event starts in May and ends in September, with performances every Sunday at midday on the Cathedral Square.

SEE ALSO: 8 times Disney sugar-coated Germany's cruel kids' tales

5. City Beach, Nuremberg, May 5th - July 23rd

The pool bar at the city beach. Photo: incendo

It will finally feel like summer this month when Nuremberg experiences the opening of a city beach.

The venue promises white sand, a massage tent, beach chairs, palm trees, bedouin-style tents, a family area with a pool, a pool bar, barbecue grills, beach sports, and games as well as live music.

As if that wasn't enough, entry is free for this perfect place to enjoy lazy summer afternoons and evenings.

6. International Festival of Animated Film, Stuttgart, May 2nd - 7th

Viewers on May 2nd watch the LED screen in the Palace Square. Photo: DPA

This festival promises to exhibit over 1,000 animated films at cinemas in Stuttgart's city centre as well as in the "festival garden", a free open-air cinema on Stuttgart's Palace Square.

The festival includes a "game zone", where you can acquaint yourself with the latest trends in video gaming and which demonstrates the link between games and animation.

7. Rhine in Flames, Bonn, May 5th -7th

A firework in Bonn from the 2016 "Rhine in Flames" . Photo: DPA

May offers you the chance to see Bonn in a whole new light when it is illuminated by fireworks for over 20 minutes in a tradition that can trace its origins back to 1756.

Spectators gather either in the Rheinaue leisure park or on over 60 illuminated boats, which work their way down the river towards Bonn as night draws in anticipation of the spectacle of fireworks lighting up the river banks and local landmarks.

The display is accompanied by a musical programme. There is a concert on May 5th, while May 6th is the firework event itself, and May 7th is the family day. The event is the first in a series along the Rhine between May and September.