Advertisement

Spy arrested in Germany did work for Swiss intelligence: MP

The Local
news@thelocal.de
4 May 2017
09:50 CEST+02:00
bankingspyingespionageswiss spy case

Share this article

Spy arrested in Germany did work for Swiss intelligence: MP
The banking centre of Frankfurt. Photo: Amelie Querfurth/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.de
4 May 2017
09:50 CEST+02:00
A Swiss MP has confirmed that the spy who was arrested in Germany last week was working for the Swiss federal intelligence service (FIS) at the time of his surveillance activities.
“We dealt with the case five years ago. The FIS submitted it to us at the time,” MP Corina Eichenberger, vice-president of a delegation that supervises the FIS, told news agency ATS on Wednesday.
 
On Friday German prosecutors said police had arrested a 54-year-old Swiss man identified only as Daniel M, who was suspected of espionage activities since early 2012.
 
German newspaper Die Welt reported that the man's alleged mission was to identify German tax investigators involved in the purchase of "tax cheat" CDs which list German citizens' account information with several Swiss and Liechtenstein banks.
 
“Germany carried out economic espionage in buying these CD-Roms containing banking data,” said Eichenberger. 
 
The FIS then put the Swiss agent on a counter-espionage mission to find out who ordered the purchase of the CDs. 
 
“On the back of his information, arrest warrants were issued for three German tax inspectors for alleged economic espionage,” said Eichenberger.
 
Counter-espionage is part of the intelligence service’s remit and it was carried out within the law, she added.
 
“If we didn’t think so we would have intervened and at least rebuked the FIS for its actions”.
 
Eichenberger added that she didn’t think the spy’s arrest was related to his activities five years ago but was “probably something different”.
 
On Tuesday Berlin summoned the Swiss ambassador to clarify the situation. 
 
bankingspyingespionageswiss spy case

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Swiss spy 'ran mole' in German tax office: report

Germany asks Swiss envoy to clarify suspected spy case

Suspected Swiss spy arrested in Germany

Chancellery investigated in hunt for WikiLeaks sources: reports

Germany investigates 20 for alleged spying for Turkey

Sparkasse banks start charging own customers for withdrawals

Germany launches probe into 'intolerable spying' by Turkey

Pakistani jailed in Germany for spying for Iran
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eva Braun: The lover Germany never knew Hitler had

These are the German states with the best school marks

10 things you ought to know about the RAF terrorist organization
Advertisement

Why Germans need far less supervision at work than Americans

London vs Berlin: which is the better capital city?

Why German is dominating the European job market

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations
Advertisement
8,774 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Four men on trial over beating man to death amid 'hunt for refugees'
  2. Socks in sandals: Germans mock govt ideals for immigrant integration
  3. Amazon brings online supermarket to Germany, stirring up worries for competition
  4. May 1st rallies lead to violence by left and right
  5. German scientists to identify Nazi disabled victim remains
Advertisement
Advertisement