Advertisement

Germany asks Swiss envoy to clarify suspected spy case

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
3 May 2017
09:03 CEST+02:00
spyingespionagefinancetaxes

Share this article

Germany asks Swiss envoy to clarify suspected spy case
The banking centre of Frankfurt. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
3 May 2017
09:03 CEST+02:00
Berlin on Tuesday asked the Swiss ambassador to clarify the case of an alleged Swiss spy suspected of monitoring German finance investigators who pursue cross-border tax cheats.

The foreign ministry said the ambassador was asked, at the request of Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, "to clarify the case of the Swiss citizen who has been arrested on suspicion of espionage."

German prosecutors said on Friday that police had arrested a Swiss man identified only as Daniel M., 54, who was suspected of espionage activities since early 2012.

Federal police also raided several residential and business premises in and around the banking centre of Frankfurt, they said.

Die Welt daily reported that the man's alleged mission was to identify German tax investigators involved in the purchase of "tax cheat" CDs, which have upset German-Swiss relations in the past.

Several German states have since 2006 paid millions to unknown sources for the CDs, which have listed German citizens' account information with several Swiss and Liechtenstein banks.

Daniel M. was thought to have worked for the Swiss intelligence service NDB in the German finance and banking sector, the report said.

German tax investigators started a major crackdown in 2010 when they got their hands on data CDs with lists of bank account holders in foreign tax havens.

Many of Germany's rich, powerful and famous have as a result had to issue public apologies for stashing away their wealth abroad and paid back-taxes and fines.

The threat of dawn raids compelled thousands of other German tax cheats to come forward and report their accounts abroad, and pay back taxes on the interest earned plus fines.

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia alone has bought 11 CDs, which it says have led 120,000 German citizens to self-report Swiss bank accounts.

They have paid back billions of euros in taxes they owed, finance authorities have said.

The state's premier Hannelore Kraft said that, if the espionage case is true, it would be "a real scandal".

spyingespionagefinancetaxes

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

The expat’s healthcare guide to Germany

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Deutsche Bank could move almost half of jobs out of UK due to Brexit

Germany's ageing baby boomers to be drain on economic growth: report

Chancellery investigated in hunt for WikiLeaks sources: reports

One in 11 taxpayers fall within Germany's highest tax bracket

Germany has second biggest tax burden worldwide, report shows

Germany investigates 20 for alleged spying for Turkey

UK risks having 'same relationship to EU as Tunisia'

Germany launches probe into 'intolerable spying' by Turkey
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eva Braun: The lover Germany never knew Hitler had

These are the German states with the best school marks

10 things you ought to know about the RAF terrorist organization
Advertisement

Why Germans need far less supervision at work than Americans

London vs Berlin: which is the better capital city?

Why German is dominating the European job market

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations
Advertisement
8,610 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Four men on trial over beating man to death amid 'hunt for refugees'
  2. Socks in sandals: Germans mock govt ideals for immigrant integration
  3. May 1st rallies lead to violence by left and right
  4. Brexit puts tiny German village at centre of Euroverse
  5. Merkel makes rare Russia visit as Putin backs warmer ties
Advertisement
Advertisement