High speed train derails in Dortmund, disrupting travel for days

The derailed train in Dortmund. Photo: DPA

Commuters in Dortmund had to deal with massive disruption to their travel plans on Tuesday morning after a high speed train derailed at the central station on Monday.

The high speed ICE train was on its way from Düsseldorf to Berlin when the two rear carriages sprung from the tracks shortly before it arrived in Dortmund central station.

The accident left two people injured, with one being brought to hospital, the Ruhr Nachrichten reports.

On Monday evening the whole central station was closed down, as investigators moved in to look for clues as to the cause of the crash. No initial statement has been given on what led to the derailment.

By Tuesday the stricken train, which was badly damaged by the accident, still lay semi-derailed in front of the station. Deutsche Bahn (DB) will bring in cranes in the course of the day to try to set it back on the tracks.

Serious damage to the tracks also means that regional train traffic along the line will be disrupted for several days, DB has confirmed.

With half of the central station still closed on Tuesday, DB has provided replacement stops in Gelsenkirchen and Herne, as well as a replacement bus service between the central station and Herdecke.

Meanwhile, routes between Dortmund and Bochum, and Dortmund and Witten, have ground to a complete halt due to the accident.

The latest information on delays can be found on the Deutsche Bahn website.