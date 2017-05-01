German tourist bus accident in Iran kills two: media

A minibus carrying German tourists overturned in south Iran on Monday, leaving two dead and at least 17 injured, Iranian media reported.

One of the tourists in critical condition was transferred to hospital in Shiraz by helicopter, Mizan Online website reported, quoting the head of Iran's emergency services.

Some 10 ambulances and a bus were dispatched to the scene to ferry the others to hospital, it said.

State news agency IRNA said two Iranians, the driver and a tour guide, were among the injured.

The bus driver had lost control due to high speed on a rainy road between Shiraz and Saadat Shahr, a small town about 20 kilometres from the ancient ruins of Persepolis.