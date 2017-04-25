Advertisement

Police union demands 20,000 new cops to fight violent crime

The Local
news@thelocal.de
25 April 2017
11:53 CEST+02:00
crimepoliceviolence

Share this article

Police union demands 20,000 new cops to fight violent crime
Oliver Malchow, head of the police union GdP. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
25 April 2017
11:53 CEST+02:00
After the Interior Ministry published figures on Monday showing that violent crime shot up in 2016, Germany's main police union has called for more officers.

Speaking to the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung (NOZ), Oliver Malchow, head of the police union GdP, said that more police need to be deployed on the streets to improve the sense of security felt by Germans.

Malchow complained that police officers nationwide have piled up 22 million hours of overtime work.

“To compensate for that alone, we need 13,500 more police officers,” he said.

He added that a total of 20,000 officers were needed to face the various challenges currently being faced by German law enforcement.

Figures released by the Interior Ministry on Monday showed that violent crime rose by over six percent in 2016 compared to the previous year.

Murder and homicide increased by 14.3 percent, while rape and sexual assault rose by 12.8 percent.

crimepoliceviolence

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe's tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps' that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

The expat's healthcare guide to Germany

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Munich men 'dared colleague to jump into river then let him drown'

Berlin 'U-Bahn kicker' suspect accused of sexually harassing women: report

5 things we learned from the latest German national crime report

Violent and sexual crimes rose, break-ins fell in 2016: media reports

Father accused of broadcasting rape of 2-year-old daughter live online

Gun-toting rapper causes major police op in Dortmund day after bus attack

Police hunt 'machete wielding man' who raped woman in Bonn

Man stabbed to death for complaining about late newspaper delivery
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why German is dominating the European job market

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations

Braunschweig: The German city that deserves to be put on the map
Advertisement

Berlin startup offers a year with no money worries

10 secluded German villages that everyone should visit

This viral hit perfectly skewers bland German pop music

These are Germany's most popular baby names of 2016
Advertisement
8,717 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Far-right AfD picks openly gay leader for election battle
  2. This map of Berlin will show you how badly Aleppo has been destroyed
  3. After Nazi remarks, Turkey says 'we need Germany'
  4. 5 things we learned from the latest German national crime report
  5. Ivanka Trump forced to defend father at Berlin women's summit
Advertisement
Advertisement