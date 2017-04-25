Police union demands 20,000 new cops to fight violent crime

Oliver Malchow, head of the police union GdP. Photo: DPA

After the Interior Ministry published figures on Monday showing that violent crime shot up in 2016, Germany's main police union has called for more officers.

Speaking to the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung (NOZ), Oliver Malchow, head of the police union GdP, said that more police need to be deployed on the streets to improve the sense of security felt by Germans.

Malchow complained that police officers nationwide have piled up 22 million hours of overtime work.

“To compensate for that alone, we need 13,500 more police officers,” he said.

He added that a total of 20,000 officers were needed to face the various challenges currently being faced by German law enforcement.

Figures released by the Interior Ministry on Monday showed that violent crime rose by over six percent in 2016 compared to the previous year.

Murder and homicide increased by 14.3 percent, while rape and sexual assault rose by 12.8 percent.

