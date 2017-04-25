Advertisement

Berlin 'U-Bahn kicker' suspect accused of sexually harassing women: report

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
25 April 2017
17:01 CEST+02:00
u-bahn kickerberlincrimeu-bahn attack

Share this article

Berlin 'U-Bahn kicker' suspect accused of sexually harassing women: report
Screenshot from the video shared by police.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
25 April 2017
17:01 CEST+02:00
The man accused of brutally kicking a woman down a flight of stairs in Berlin has also been implicated in sexually harassing women and girls in the past, local media report.

Prosecutors announced on Tuesday that the 27-year-old will face charges of causing serious bodily harm to the woman, and is also accused of exhibitionism on two different occasions. 

Tagesspiegel reported that prosecutors said the man had exposed himself to two girls in a park during the day and proceeded to masturbate, in one of two incidents in October. The next day, he carried out a similar act in front of another woman in a parking area.

Berliner Kurier reported similar incidents, but wrote that the park incident had involved one woman. The newspaper further wrote that the suspect reportedly had deliberately masturbated in direct view of the women.

The U-Bahn station attack last October was captured on surveillance video, which was later released by police to identify the culprit.

The video sparked outrage across the capital city and beyond for the random nature of the violent assault, as well as the way the attacker simply walked away with his companions afterwards, seemingly without remorse.

The victim broke her arm in the fall, injured her head, and was treated in hospital as a result.

Two Berliners - including a former bodyguard to stars like Angelina Jolie - offered to pay of thousands of euros in reward money to find the man.

The main suspect was arrested in December after he returned to Berlin from France, where he had reportedly been hiding.

The suspect, Svetoslav S. has three children back home in Bulgaria, where he already had a criminal record for robbery and theft, reports the Süddeutsche Zeitung. In Berlin he had worked in a restaurant and on a building site.

SEE ALSO: Why the U-Bahn attack video went viral

u-bahn kickerberlincrimeu-bahn attack

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

The expat’s healthcare guide to Germany

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Munich men 'dared colleague to jump into river then let him drown'

Police union demands 20,000 new cops to fight violent crime

5 things we learned from the latest German national crime report

Violent and sexual crimes rose, break-ins fell in 2016: media reports

Father accused of broadcasting rape of 2-year-old daughter live online

London vs Berlin: which is the better capital city?

Merkel criticizes Berlin and NRW for anti-terror failings

Berlin's six coolest attractions you've never heard of

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why German is dominating the European job market

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations

Braunschweig: The German city that deserves to be put on the map
Advertisement

Berlin startup offers a year with no money worries

10 secluded German villages that everyone should visit

This viral hit perfectly skewers bland German pop music

These are Germany's most popular baby names of 2016
Advertisement
8,717 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This map of Berlin will show you how badly Aleppo has been destroyed
  2. Far-right AfD picks openly gay leader for election battle
  3. Germany's anti-immigration AfD to pick election team at fractious congress
  4. After Nazi remarks, Turkey says 'we need Germany'
  5. 5 things we learned from the latest German national crime report
Advertisement
Advertisement