Berlin 'U-Bahn kicker' suspect accused of sexually harassing women: report

Screenshot from the video shared by police.

The man accused of brutally kicking a woman down a flight of stairs in Berlin has also been implicated in sexually harassing women and girls in the past, local media report.

Prosecutors announced on Tuesday that the 27-year-old will face charges of causing serious bodily harm to the woman, and is also accused of exhibitionism on two different occasions.

Tagesspiegel reported that prosecutors said the man had exposed himself to two girls in a park during the day and proceeded to masturbate, in one of two incidents in October. The next day, he carried out a similar act in front of another woman in a parking area.

Berliner Kurier reported similar incidents, but wrote that the park incident had involved one woman. The newspaper further wrote that the suspect reportedly had deliberately masturbated in direct view of the women.

The U-Bahn station attack last October was captured on surveillance video, which was later released by police to identify the culprit.

The video sparked outrage across the capital city and beyond for the random nature of the violent assault, as well as the way the attacker simply walked away with his companions afterwards, seemingly without remorse.

The victim broke her arm in the fall, injured her head, and was treated in hospital as a result.

Two Berliners - including a former bodyguard to stars like Angelina Jolie - offered to pay of thousands of euros in reward money to find the man.

The main suspect was arrested in December after he returned to Berlin from France, where he had reportedly been hiding.

The suspect, Svetoslav S. has three children back home in Bulgaria, where he already had a criminal record for robbery and theft, reports the Süddeutsche Zeitung. In Berlin he had worked in a restaurant and on a building site.

