18-karat gold crown found in baggage at Düsseldorf airport

The Local
news@thelocal.de
18 April 2017
16:33 CEST+02:00
Photo: Düsseldorf Customs.
Drugs, luxury watches, protected animals - customs agents are used to preventing illegal items from crossing borders. But this one might just be the "king" of all attempted smuggles.

German customs agents reported on Tuesday that they had found the “king of smugglers”.

A man from Iran had tried to pass through the "nothing to declare" exit before he was stopped for a baggage check at Düsseldorf airpot.

As customs agents searched through the travel bag of the 43-year-old man, they made one of their most unusual discoveries. Along with 600 cigarettes, the man had stowed a 126-gram crown made of 18-karat gold.

The man told customs agents that the crown originally came from Afghanistan and was sent to Iran. He was supposed to transport it to Belgium as a wedding gift for a man.

Officials estimate that the crown is worth around €3,500.

Air travellers coming from non-EU countries to Germany are not allowed to carry more than 200 cigarettes with them into the country. They also must pay import duties on items worth more than €430.

The customs agents initiated a criminal procedure against the man for attempted fiscal evasion. But because he paid the necessary duty of about €850 at the airport, as well as a bail payment towards his potential punishment, he was permitted to take his items with him.

Some of Düsseldorf airport's more strange finds include a stuffed, dead Nile crocodile for a travelers' mum; a stuffed falcon wearing a Nazi SS cap; and the skeletons of penguins and snakes.

SEE ALSO: Ten of the oddest things found at German border control

