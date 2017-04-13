Gun-toting rapper causes major police op in Dortmund day after bus attack

Police special forces. File photo: DPA

A local rapper spread alarm through the Dortmund public on Wednesday by using a fake gun while shooting a music video on the city streets - a day after a terror attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus.

Special forces officers rushed to the scene on Wednesday, after several members of the public called the police to warn them that a man was driving around town toting a gun.

The rapper was using two cars and several imitation guns to shoot clips for a music video.

A video posted online by a member of the public showed heavily armoured special forces officers turn up at a scene where a sports car had been stopped. Two men were told to lie flat on the ground as police searched them.

“Just an everyday police check,” the man shooting the video observed, dryly.

The rapper was ordered to leave the area and faces charges over contravention of German weapons laws.

It is illegal in Germany to display replica guns in the public, in order to avoid confusion.