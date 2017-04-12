This viral hit perfectly skewers bland German pop music

A still from Menschen Leben Tanzen Welt. Source: YouTube

Germany's favourite comedian Jan Böhmermann is up to his old tricks again - this time getting primates to make a monkey out of German pop music.

Speaking on his TV show Neo Magazin Royale last week, the comedian said that the Echo Awards, Germany’s version of the Grammys, reward music that is “soulless, commercial crap.”

To prove his point, Böhmermann decided to release a song “written by monkeys” and titled Menschen Leben Tanzen Welt (People life dancing world).

The comedian explained how five monkeys at Gelsenkirchen Zoo helped compose the song by picking out pieces of fruit put in front of them.

Each piece of fruit corresponded to quotes from German pop songs, beer adverts and the Twitter feeds of German celebrities.

The quotes chosen by the primates were then put together to make the finished song.

The song was then put to a music video in which a model lounges on a bed, and stock video footage depicts smiling African farmers, polar bears wandering through the Arctic, and a couple walking along train tracks.

Meanwhile, Böhmermann done up with a trendy hairstyle sings lines such as “what you have, many people can have, but what you are, no one can be” or "I need more time with you again, the black one with the blond soul."

He also includes the standard "Millennial whoop" for listeners' enjoyment.

Since its release, the video has been watched over a million times on YouTube and has risen to number seven in the German singles charts.

The comedian’s ambition is for the song to be nominated for the Echo Awards in 2018, which are awarded at the beginning of every April.

Then he says he will have proved that German pop music is so bad that even monkeys can write it.