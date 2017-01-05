Advertisement

Activists slam German EU man's new job after 'racist' remarks

AFP
news@thelocal.de
5 January 2017
17:52 CET+01:00
oettingerracismeu

Share this article

Activists slam German EU man's new job after 'racist' remarks
Günther Oettinger. Photo DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
5 January 2017
17:52 CET+01:00
Rights groups said Thursday that Germany's EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger was unfit to run the human resources portfolio because of his divisive record of "racist, sexist and homophobic" remarks.

Oettinger, previously the digital services commissioner, was named in October by commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker to take on the budget and human resources dossier from Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva after she left for the World Bank.

But in early November Oettinger was forced to apologise for referring to Chinese people as "slitty eyes" and making disparaging remarks about women, gay marriage and Belgian politicians in a speech.

In an open letter to the European Parliament, which will publicly quiz Oettinger next Monday, NGOs including Oxfam International and Transparency International said that Oettinger was not suitable for the new job.

"Commissioner Oettinger has made racist, sexist and homophobic remarks on several occasions in the past, most recently at a speech he gave in an official capacity in Hamburg on 26 October," it said.

The groups said that at a "crucial moment for the EU" the human resources commissioner should "lead by example" and "speak out against racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia."

"In our view, Commissioner Oettinger is not the right person for this task."

European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said it took note of the letter but had no comment to make on Oettinger's appointment, which became effective on Sunday.

Oettinger's remarks about Chinese people prompted a scathing response from Beijing and red faces at the Commission.

He apologised but said they were meant to give Germany a "wake-up call" over China's increasing power and a debilitating political correctness at home.

The German got into hot water again just days later over accepting a lift in a Kremlin lobbyist's private jet to Budapest without reporting it under disclosure rules. The commission insisted he broke no ethics rules.

For their part, the NGOs said this episode  showed "Oettinger is unfit to inspire compliance with existing ethics and transparency rules among Commission staff and his peers."

oettingerracismeu

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off

Phorms: Inspiration and support all day long
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. No Breitbart, a Muslim mob didn't set fire to Germany's oldest church
  2. Violent storm brings floods to north, snow to south Germany
  3. Reverse culture shock: the troubles of leaving Germany for home
  4. How Germans are opting for ready-made meals over Oma’s cooking
  5. Young, uprooted and unpredictable: Germany's 'Nafri scene'
Advertisement
Advertisement