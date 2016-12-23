What we know about fatal shooting of Berlin attack suspect in Milan

Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri. Photo: BKA

On Friday, Anis Amri, the man wanted over Monday's attack on a Berlin Christmas market, was shot by police in Milan, Italy's Interior Minister has confirmed.

On Friday morning, Italian police reported that there had been a shootout between police and a driver in the northern city of Milan during a routine check, leaving one policeman lightly injured. Interior Minister Marco Minniti confirmed in a press conference that there was "not a shadow of a doubt" that this man was Amri.

LIVE: Berlin truck attack suspect Amri shot dead in Milan

The attack happened shortly after 3am at the Sesto San Giovanni station. Amri was on foot and, when asked to show his ID documents, pulled a gun out of hid backpack and opened fire on the officers, reportedly shouting 'Allahu Akbar'. Police then shot and killed Amri.

In a press conference, Italy's newly appointed Interior Minister Marco Minniti praised the "exceptional" work of Italian police officers, who acted "without hesitation" and were "extraordinary people, of a very young age".

#Minniti: l’uomo ucciso a Milano nel conflitto a fuoco con la polizia è Anis Amri il terrorista di Berlino #BerlinoAttack #Breitscheidplatz pic.twitter.com/rwlE0bgtaU — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) December 23, 2016

"This was the most wanted man in Europe. We identified him and neutralized him," Minniti said.

"This means our security is working really well."

The officer who killed Amri was 29-year-old Luca Scata, originally from Sicily, Ansa reported. The injured officer has been named as Cristian Movio, 36; he was reportedly lightly injured in the shoulder and is in hospital in Monza, Lombardy.

Minniti said that the officers stopped Amri because he was acting "suspiciously". He wished Movio a speedy recovery, and said he had already spoken to them and would visit them in the coming days to "personally embrace them".

"Italy is grateful to them. Thanks to people like them, Italians will have an even happier Christmas."

Meanwhile Italy's police chief Franco Gabrielli said he was "proud of their professionalism".

“Orgoglioso per la professionalità espressa” così il #CapodellaPolizia Franco Gabrielli al telefono con poliziotti dopo sparatoria di Milano pic.twitter.com/WLa4ZMwJW5 — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) December 23, 2016

Numerous groups have been set up on Facebook called 'Luca Scata is a global hero' and 'Give Luca Scata' a medal.

Italy's new prime minister Paolo Gentiloni, who like Minniti has been in office for less than two weeks, has spoken, saying that he personally called German Chancellor Angela Merkel to inform her of the shooting.

Ex-prime minister Matteo Renzi also praised Italian police, saying they were "among the best in the world, even if it is not always recognized".

Lines of inquiry

While it seems increasingly certain Amri has indeed been killed - though German authorities have yet to confirm this - the investigation will not end here. Police have said they identified Amri through facial recognition data and fingerprints.

Italian media reported on Friday that police were working to verify whether the gun used was the same weapon used to shoot the Polish truck driver who was the first victim on Monday.

The Italian anti-terrorism unit DIGOS said on Friday that Amri had arrived in Milan at 1am by train, travelling from Chambery in France via Turin.

Amri's links to Italy

Anis Amri lived in Italy after leaving Tunisia in 2011, a Tunisian security source told AFP on Wednesday.

According to daily La Stampa, he arrived on Italy's shores by boat and moved to Catania, where he got in trouble for threatening and hurting other students, before eventually attempting to set fire to the school.

The arson attempt led to his arrest in October 2011. In prison he was treated as dangerous but showed no signs of radicalization, Italian media report.

An expulsion order issued after Amri had completed his sentence was blocked by red tape in Tunisia, which did not recognize him as a citizen, and Amri was able to travel to Germany.

It is not clear why he returned to Italy following the attack; for example, whether he had a network or accomplices in the country or was simply trying to flee. "This event could lead to future developments," said Minniti.

After the attack in Berlin on Monday, which the German interior minister says Amri likely carried out, one Italian was killed and two injured. Milan was among the European cities which reacted swiftly, closing stalls for half an hour in tribute at its own Christmas market to pay respects to the victims, and installing concrete blocks to prevent large vehicle access.

For the latest updates, follow The Local Germany's live blog.