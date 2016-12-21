Advertisement

Germany arrests Moroccan 'linked to Paris attacks planner'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
21 December 2016
18:26 CET+01:00
isisparis

Share this article

Germany arrests Moroccan 'linked to Paris attacks planner'
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
21 December 2016
18:26 CET+01:00
German police have arrested a Moroccan man suspected of belonging to Isis and having close ties with the ringleader of last year's Paris attacks, officials said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Redouane S., 24, was detained Tuesday, accused of being a member of a cell that took orders from Belgian-Moroccan jihadist Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who led the November 2015 attacks in Paris before being killed in a police raid.

Redouane S. was tasked with locating safe houses in Turkey and Greece between October 2014 and early 2015 that were used as bases "for the preparation of attacks", the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The suspect was allegedly also aware of Abaaoud's plans and preparations for an attack in the eastern Belgian city of Verviers, before the cell was dismantled in a deadly raid in January 2015.

"Even after his arrival in Germany in May 2015, he was in contact with the group around Abaaoud and was ready for further instructions," prosecutors said.

The accused appeared before a judge on Wednesday, a day after his arrest in Lower Saxony state.

A total of 130 people were murdered by the Isis terrorist in the attack on Paris on November 13th.

isisparis

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off

Think you’ve just spotted a potential treasure at an online auction site? Be sure to read this before you bid.

Phorms: Inspiration and support all day long

How to get British healthcare no matter where you are
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. LIVE: Twelve dead as truck hits Berlin Christmas market in 'probable terrorist attack'
  2. The day after the Berlin truck attack: As it happened
  3. Germany offers €100,000 reward in hunt for truck attack suspect
  4. Refugees, Berliners sing together against hate at attack site
  5. Berlin Christmas market attack: What we know so far
Advertisement
Advertisement