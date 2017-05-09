Report reveals why it's never been better to find work in Germany

A job fair in Hanover. Photo: DPA.

Germany has never before had so many open positions as it does now, according to a new report on Tuesday.

The report by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) found that in the first three months of 2017, Germany had more than 1.06 million open positions on its job market, which was 4,000 more than the previous record in the last quarter of 2016.

The IAB used the responses from around 8,000 employers across all economic sectors to come up with their figures.

About 77 percent of the positions were in western Germany compared to the less populous former communist East Germany.

Across the country, 64 percent of open jobs required potential candidates to have completed vocational training, while 16 percent wanted university-educated applicants. The remaining 20 percent did not expect job seekers to have any special training or education.

“Right now small and mid-sized businesses are searching above all for specialized personnel with job training,” said IAB job market researcher Alexander Kubis in a statement.

The IAB predicted in March that Germany would reach a record high in its working population in 2017 with nearly 45 million people employed - up by 670,000 employees compared to last year.

Immigration was a major reason behind this forecast, as well as more women and the elderly taking on jobs.

