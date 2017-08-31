Advertisement
Advertisement

English-language jobs in Germany

Hundreds of great job opportunities for foreign professionals at Germany's top employers - in cooperation with Monster, Experteer, Stepstone, and CareerBuilder.
Search our jobs database now

Pay gap also affects gay men in Germany, study reveals

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
31 August 2017
10:41 CEST+02:00
lbgtwagejobssalaries

Share this article

Pay gap also affects gay men in Germany, study reveals
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
31 August 2017
10:41 CEST+02:00
Gay men earn significantly less per hour in Germany than straight men, despite the fact that they tend to be better educated, a new study on the "sexuality pay gap" shows.

The study by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), which was released on Thursday in Berlin, shows that gay men earn on average €2.14 per hour less than heterosexual men, who earn on average €18.

When factors such as age, education and the industry the individual is active in are taken into account, the gap increases, with gay men earning €2.64 less.

The data also showed that lesbian women earn €2 more per hour than heterosexual women. With an average hourly wage of €16.44, lesbian women earn roughly the same as gay men.
 
The study is based on an annual representative survey which asks respondents about their income, education, profession, health and sexual orientation. The answers of 460 lesbians and gay men were compared to the answers of 39,000 heterosexual men and women.
 
Study author Martin Kroh cautioned that the results did not provide proof that discrimination in the work place was the cause of the pay gap between gay and straight men.

“This is only an initial study. There are probably a whole set of explanations for the pay gap,” he said.

One possible cause of the difference could be the fact that gay men often do more overtime at work than straight men, a factor which pushes their hourly wage down.

According to the researchers openly gay, lesbian and bisexual people have several features which distinguish them from heterosexuals. They tend to be better educated, they live alone more often, and they rely on friends as confidants rather than family members.

The Gay and Lesbian Association in Germany said the report showed that more statistical research needed to be done on life as a gay person in Germany.

“In order to deal with discrimination it must first become visible,” said spokeswoman Jenny Renner.

lbgtwagejobssalaries

Share this article

German Employment News
article-image
Germany could lack 3 million skilled workers by 2030, study finds
article-image
Court rules that crunching another man’s nuts at work is sexual assault
article-image
How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language
article-image
Demand for employees in Germany reaches record high
article-image
Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report
article-image
Report reveals why it's never been better to find work in Germany
article-image
Why Germans need far less supervision at work than Americans
article-image
Minimum wage is turning low-paid mini-jobs into regular work: report