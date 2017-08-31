Pay gap also affects gay men in Germany, study reveals

Photo: DPA

Gay men earn significantly less per hour in Germany than straight men, despite the fact that they tend to be better educated, a new study on the "sexuality pay gap" shows.

The study by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), which was released on Thursday in Berlin, shows that gay men earn on average €2.14 per hour less than heterosexual men, who earn on average €18.

When factors such as age, education and the industry the individual is active in are taken into account, the gap increases, with gay men earning €2.64 less.

The data also showed that lesbian women earn €2 more per hour than heterosexual women. With an average hourly wage of €16.44, lesbian women earn roughly the same as gay men.

The study is based on an annual representative survey which asks respondents about their income, education, profession, health and sexual orientation. The answers of 460 lesbians and gay men were compared to the answers of 39,000 heterosexual men and women.