Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Can 'Kroos control' help Germany in its match against Spain on Friday?

Germany winger Leroy Sane said his side could "hurt" Spain in Friday's Euro 2024 quarter final, thanks to the impressive return of midfielder Toni Kroos.

Sane started from the bench in all three of Germany's pool games but returned to the starting line-up at the expense of Florian Wirtz in Saturday's last 16 win over Denmark.

With pre-tournament favourites England and France struggling despite reaching the quarter finals, Spain have emerged alongside hosts Germany as favourites for the tournament.

The only side to win all four of their games, Spain are the form team of the tournament, having scored nine goals and conceded just one.

Sane said Germany and Spain had "played the best football" of the tournament.

"We need to keep control of our game, then we can hurt the Spaniards."

Both Spain and Germany each have three Euros titles - more than any other team.

Traffic-light coalition calls for stricter rules for rude MPs

Politicians who trade personal insults in the Bundestag or act aggressively in committee hearings will be punished more severely in future, according to a new government motion released on Tuesday afternoon.

Parliamentarians from the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) who penned the motion are pushing for automatic fines for MPs who break the rules at least three times within three weeks of a session.

The amount of the fine is now also to be doubled to €2,000 in the case of a single offence and €4,000 in the case of a repeat offence.

Previously, the Rules of Procedure stated: "The President may impose a fine of €1,000 on a Member of the Bundestag for a more than minor breach of the order or dignity of the Bundestag, even without a call to order having been issued. In the event of a repeat offence, the fine shall be increased to €2,000."

Almost one in three over-50s wants to retire early

Almost one in three older workers want to leave their job before the normal retirement age, according to a new survey carried out on behalf of Techniker Krankenkasse (TK).

In the over-50s age bracket, around 31 percent plan to do so.

The survey also asked what employees would like to see in order to postpone their planned retirement. In addition to a higher salary (66.5 percent), around 70 percent of over-50s said they would like to see more flexible working hours, including working arrangements that fit around their personal needs.

Pensioners sit on a bench in Dresden. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Kahnert

The survey, which was carried out by the Institute of Employment Health Advisors, also surveyed HR managers and managing directors from more than 300 companies. More than three quarters of these stated that the retention of older employees would be crucial in the coming years.

In 46 percent of companies, more than a quarter of the workforce could retire in the next five years.

Defected Greens MP welcomed in the CDU

Politicians in the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party welcomed a new member of their fold with applause on Tuesday: Greens MP Melis Sekman, who announced online that she was defecting from the eco-friendly party.

In a video published online explaining her defection, Sekman said that the style in which politics was done was important to her. "You have to be able to speak your mind without being pigeonholed," she said.

According to media reports, the former Greens politician was warmly greeted in a parliamentary meeting with her new CDU colleagues and parliamentarians from their sister Christian Social Union (CSU) party.

"It's good that you have made this decision," CDU leader Friedrich Merz is quoted as saying. "The parliamentary group is looking forward to getting to know you."

Meanwhile, the sudden move has sent shockwaves through the governing Green party. It is the first time a Greens politician has defected to the CDU since 1996.

Polish Prime Minister says Germany should lead on European security

Germany should be the leader of Europe's security, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday in a sign of improved ties between two countries with often highly fraught relations.

Former EU chief Tusk came to power in Poland last year, replacing a government led by the populist Law and Justice party which was characterised by its deeply anti-German rhetoric.

"I cannot imagine that Germany would not be the leader for Europe's common security, including Poland's," Tusk said at a press conference with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is greeted by Donald Tusk (l), Prime Minister of Poland, with military honours at the German-Polish intergovernmental consultations. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

The meeting included the first talks between the Polish and German governments in six years.

"Poland, as one of the greatest victims of the Second World War, and Germany as the perpetrators of this destruction, this tragedy of World War II, today as free, democratic, European nations, should jointly and effectively ensure that Europe is safe," said Tusk, who heads a pro-European government.

Scholz agreed that "the security of Poland is also that of Germany".

The two leaders discussed defence cooperation as well as countering illegal immigration which has become a problem on Poland's eastern border with Belarus.

Three German holidaymakers die in landslide in Switzerland

Three German holidaymakers died in a landslide in Ticino at the weekend. The police reported that the women were in their seventies and came from Baden-Württemberg.

Parts of the Swiss Alps saw a huge storm with heavy rain over the weekend which brought severe flooding and landslides that that knocked out several roads and bridges.

The bodies were recovered after the landslide on Sunday night near Fontana in the Maggia Valley. They have not yet been identified.

With reporting from DPA, Paul Krantz and Imogen Goodman