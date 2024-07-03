TELL US: How would you rate long-distance train travel in Germany?

Advertisement

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) saw one of its worst punctuality rates in June, according to media reports.

German newspaper Bild reported that only only 52.5 percent of long-distance trains arrived on time during the month.

Deutsche Bahn did not immediately confirm the figures, saying they planned to publish the stats later in July.

However, a spokesperson did blame an uptick in delays on the weather.

"In June 2024, we recorded the highest number of weather-related delays in long-distance transport ever measured," said the DB spokesperson. "On average, over 400 long-distance trains per day were affected by external factors such as landslides, flooding and dam damage."

The most recent delays aside, DB's punctuality rates have been steadily dropping in Germany for some time.

