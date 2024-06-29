Inside Germany: Relief (and worry) as citizenship rules change and how is Euro 2024 going?

Advertisement

'Finally': Residents react to new German citizenship rules

It's been years - even decades - of waiting for many foreign residents in Germany. But on Thursday June 27th, the new naturalisation law became a reality.

Under the new rules, people can apply for German citizenship after five years of legal residence rather than eight and even after three years if they can prove special integration achievements and have C1 level German.

The other major headline change is that non-EU citizens won't have to give up their existing passport to naturalise in Germany. That restriction had been holding many people back from becoming German.

"Finally," a few people said on social media, capturing the relief.

Finally! — Marc Berthold 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇪🇺 (@marc_o_berthold) June 27, 2024

Pavel Klinov said he felt happy about the news. "I have renounced my previous citizenship to become German and I am glad that many won't need to do that," he added on X.

"Submitted my application yesterday," said another X user.

"Now officially eligible to become a German citizen," said Emma Storey.

The new legislation allowing dual citizenship without restrictions also benefits Germans looking to naturalise abroad. They have previously had to give up their German passport.

One user on X said: "The law also benefits Germans who want to naturalize somewhere else (but stay Germans, which before today wasn't allowed without jumping through a bunch of additional and often prohibitive hoops.)"

Great!



The law also benefits Germans who want to naturalize somewhere else (but stay Germans, which before today wasn't allowed without jumping through a bunch of additional and often prohibitive hoops.) — Der Deutscher 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@der_deutscher) June 27, 2024

Despite the significant law change that aims to provide easier routes to integration for foreign residents, trepidation remains.

The reality of long-drawn out bureaucracy and years of waiting for applications to be processed lies ahead.

"Feeling very happy about the change, but also likely it'll be 2025 before they get to my application," said one X user.

Noah Alberts, said: "The problem for many people will be that it'll take years for their application to even be looked at."

Another X user summed up that it was great news but that actually becoming German will take a long time:

Great but given Germany it will be 3 to 4 years until it goes through to the end 🤣🤣 — JP1969 (@JP19693) June 27, 2024

How are you feeling about Germany's citizenship rule change? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

How is Germany getting on hosting the Euros?

Football, millions of fans and bagpipes - Euro 2024 has no doubt been a spectacle so far.

But how is Germany actually faring as a host?

That's a question we looked into this week as we reached the half way point of the tournament.

Given the scale of the competition and the amount of visitors, things have generally gone to plan so far.

There have been real success stories - such as the blossoming friendship between locals and Scotland fans across host cities.

It's also been a family-friendly event with people of all ages joining in on the fun, including at the fan zones.

A very young German football fan gives a thumbs up at the public football viewing area in front of Brandenburg Gate, in Berlin, Germany on June 14, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 opening football match between Germany and Scotland. HIRSCHBERGER / AFP

But there have been a few hiccups. Violence between fans has flared at different points, including between Serbia and England fans. Serbian fans also reportedly clashed with police in Munich's Marienplatz earlier this week ahead of a match with Denmark.

Travel has also been an issue at times, with the city of Gelsenkirchen standing out.

Travel chaos was initially reported after the England vs. Serbia match, when crowds of fans were left waiting for trains for hours after the game ended, raising questions about German efficiency among the foreign press.

Similar issues were seen again after the Spain vs. Italy match a few days later.

Overall, though, it's been a fantastic time. Let's hope the rest of the event goes smoothly and the positive atmosphere remains.

Germany in Focus

Did you know?

Germany may not be known as a surfing destination like California or Portugal.

But did you know you can surf in the middle of a big city here?

Munich is home to the Eisbachwelle - a spot on the Eisbach, which is an arm of the Isar river, that produces artificial waves.

Surfers ride the permanent wave at the Eisbach in the English Garden in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

Located at the entrance to the Englischer Garten, locals and keen water sports enthusiasts head there whatever the season to try out some city surfing.