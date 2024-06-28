Advertisement

PODCAST: Cannabis clubs arrive and could Germany's dual citizenship law be reversed?

Rachel Loxton
Rachel Loxton
Published: 28 Jun, 2024
PODCAST: Cannabis clubs arrive and could Germany's dual citizenship law be reversed?
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week we talk about the new cannabis 'social clubs', proposals to improve rural transport connections, the CDU's vow to overturn dual citizenship, what citizenship means to foreign residents in Germany and how to deal with summer insects.

In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. We also heard from Matt Bristow, a volunteer with British in Germany. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. Here are some links to the stories we talk about:

Cannabis clubs:

Proposals to improve rural transport:

Citizenship law changes and pushback:

Handling Germany's summer insects:

