Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: Cannabis clubs arrive and could Germany's dual citizenship law be reversed?
This week we talk about the new cannabis 'social clubs', proposals to improve rural transport connections, the CDU's vow to overturn dual citizenship, what citizenship means to foreign residents in Germany and how to deal with summer insects.
Join The Local Germany with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. We also heard from Matt Bristow, a volunteer with British in Germany. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Cannabis clubs:
Proposals to improve rural transport:
Citizenship law changes and pushback:
- German conservatives vow to overturn dual citizenship law if elected
- What would citizenship mean to foreigners in Germany?
- CHECKLIST - What do I need to apply for German citizenship?
- Foreigners in Germany celebrate as long-awaited dual citizenship law comes into force
Handling Germany's summer insects:
Comments
See Also
Join The Local Germany with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. We also heard from Matt Bristow, a volunteer with British in Germany. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Cannabis clubs:
Proposals to improve rural transport:
Citizenship law changes and pushback:
- German conservatives vow to overturn dual citizenship law if elected
- What would citizenship mean to foreigners in Germany?
- CHECKLIST - What do I need to apply for German citizenship?
- Foreigners in Germany celebrate as long-awaited dual citizenship law comes into force
Handling Germany's summer insects:
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.