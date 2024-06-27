Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Dual-citizenship law comes into force

As of Thursday, Germany's long awaited citizenship reform, which allows for dual citizenship and also shortens residency requirements, comes into effect.

Naturalisation offices across Germany can expect a large influx of new applications as thousands of residents across the country are expected to apply.

Chairman of the Turkish community in Germany, Gökay Sofuoglu, said on Wednesday that he expects around "50,000 applications per year" from the Turkish population going forward.

Also expected to apply in large numbers are Syrian immigrants, along with a mixed group of foreign nationals, most of whom have resided in Germany for five or more years.

Learn everything you need to know about German citizenship law, and how to apply, on The Local's citizenship news page.

Scholz urges quick agreement on EU top positions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that he hoped for an agreement at this week's EU summit on dividing up the bloc's top three jobs, warning that voters weren't in the mood for "bickering".

Leaders of the European Union's 27 member states will hold a two-day summit in Brussels from Thursday, where they are expected to sign off on a leadership trio proposed by a group of negotiators that includes Scholz himself.

The deal, which comes in the wake of this month's European Parliament elections, would see Germany's Ursula von der Leyen from the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) return as European Commission chief.

It also taps former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa of the Socialists and Democrats as European Council president, while Estonian premier Kaja Kallas, from the centrist Renew Europe, would become the EU's new top diplomat.

"I believe this is a good lineup," Scholz told lawmakers in Berlin.

"I really hope that the European Council, which meets tomorrow, will also reach this agreement," he said.

Deutsche Bahn reacts to the criticism of angry Euro 2024 fans

Following some harsh criticism from football fans, Deutsche Bahn has admitted to have deficits in long-distance transport during Euro 2024.

"We understand the displeasure and criticism of fans," said Deutsche Bahn board member and long-distance transport boss Michael Peterson to the Bild newspaper. He added that the railway does not always offer the quality that passengers deserve.

Deutsche Bahn faced criticism from foreign media outlets following incidents of train breakdowns and overcrowded platforms. The large number of delays in long-distance transport was also criticised by visiting travellers.

More than five million long-distance passengers have been on the rails since the beginning of the European Football Championship. Deutsche Bahn previously announced it would provide 10,000 additional seats per day in long-distance transport during the tournament.

Albaert, mascot of the UEFA Euro 2024 European Football Championship, poses next to an ICE high speed train named "Fan-Hauptstadt Hamburg" in April 2024. Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Exciting night of football at Euro 2024

Speaking of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, Wednesday was an action-packed evening across Germany's host cities.

Turkey reached the knockout phase at a major tournament for the first time in 16 years after a 2-1 win over a battling 10-man Czech Republic.

Vincenzo Montella's Turkey finished second in Group F behind Portugal to progress, as the Czechs were eliminated despite a brave performance on a sweltering night in Hamburg.

Georgia also went through as one of the best third-placed teams after a stunning 2-0 win in Gelsenkirchen over Portugal in the group's other final game, eliminating Hungary.

Turkey will face Austria in the last 16 in Leipzig next Tuesday. Georgia face Spain, one of the tournament favourites after winning Group B with a perfect nine points, in Cologne on Monday.

Germany urges citizens to leave Lebanon 'urgently'

Germany has urged its citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible due to the risk of escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed ally of Hamas in Lebanon, have traded near-daily cross-border fire since the Palestinian militant group's October 7th attack on Israel sparked the war in the Gaza Strip.

Tensions have been rising in recent days with growing exchanges of fire.

On Wednesday Berlin's foreign ministry updates its travel guidance for the country, saying: "German nationals are urgently requested to leave Lebanon".

"The current heightened tensions in the border area with Israel could escalate further at any time," the ministry said.

There is also an "increased risk of terrorist attacks" in Lebanon, which could be directed against Western foreigners or large hotels, it said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock cautioned on Tuesday that "miscalculation" could trigger all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, urging the need for "extreme restraint" as tensions soar.

"With every rocket across the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel, the danger grows that a miscalculation could trigger a hot war," Baerbock said on X during a visit to Beirut, referring to the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon.

Two employees leave Adidas amid China graft probe

Adidas said Wednesday two employees had left the company as the German sportswear giant investigates bribery allegations in China.

The probe was sparked by an anonymous letter sent to Adidas on June 7, allegedly written by staff in China, that laid out "potential leadership concerns" and allegations of "compliance violations".

Adidas added that the investigation into the allegations was still ongoing, with help from independent external advisors.

China is a key market for Adidas but its business in the world's second-biggest economy was hit hard during long-running coronavirus lockdowns. The group's Greater China sales had however been recovering, growing eight percent last year.

But the corruption allegations "could jeopardise the goal of finally regaining a foothold in (China) after the massive slumps of the past four years," Juergen Molnar, an analyst at RoboMarkets, said last week.

With reporting by Paul Krantz and Rachel Loxton