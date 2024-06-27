Foreigners in Germany celebrate as long-awaited dual citizenship law enters into force

Advertisement

Under the new law, residents are able to apply to become German after five years instead of the previous eight-year residency requirement.

Some people will be able to apply for German citizenship after just three years of residency if they have exceptional integration achievements and C1 level German.

And one of the biggest changes is that restrictions to holding multiple nationalities have been removed. It means that all non-EU citizens are able to hold on to their previous passport or passports when becoming German, if their origin country allows it.

Previously, Germany only allowed people to hold dual nationality in certain circumstances, for example if they were an EU citizen, if someone had refugee status or if they successfully filed an exception.

Matt Bristow, a volunteer with citizens rights group British in Germany, told The Local's Germany in Focus podcast this week that the law change meant different things to foreign residents.

He said being able to fully take part in democracy and vote was a significant factor for many.

"There's, of course, added benefits as well of being a German citizen in that you're also then European citizen," he added.

"And for some people, they may be thinking of not staying in Germany for the rest of their lives, but want you to move elsewhere in Europe. And so for people who aren't already EU citizens, that's another bonus.

"But on the other hand, there's also the emotional side, that sense of belonging, that you're not a foreigner anymore. You're a German like everyone else. And I think that's something which shouldn't be underestimated."

Bristow said being able to hold German citizenship - alongside their previous nationality or nationalities - is key for many people.

"That's a really important aspect of being able to have both your original nationality and German citizenship and not having to choose between one identity or the other," he said. "I think that was one of the things which was most unfair about the previous rules that people were given this choice, which was a horrible choice to make.

"Where do my loyalties lie? Can't they lie with both? And so that's something I really welcome that people don't have to make such a horrible decision anymore. And that all aspects of their identity can be valued by Germany."

However, it is expected that the road to citizenship will be long for applicants. Many citizenship offices in Germany are already overrun and struggling to deal with inquriries.

Some authorities have vowed to take on more staff and tackle the issue - but delays are expected.

