Germany to tighten law on deporting foreigners who glorify terror acts

Under the new rules, foreigners could face deportation for social media comments that glorify or condone a single terrorist act, according to a draft law agreed by the cabinet.

At the moment, it is necessary to express support for several acts.

After Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, which triggered the Gaza war, there was a surge in hate posts on social media in Germany with officials saying Islamists in particular were responsible.

The fatal stabbing last month of a police officer by an Afghan asylum seeker in Mannheim also triggered a surge of such posts, fuelling the debate on deportations.

"It is very clear to us that Islamist agitators who are mentally living in the Stone Age have no place in our country," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the Funke media group, ahead of Wednesday's cabinet meeting.

"Anyone who does not have a German passport and glorifies terrorist acts here must -- wherever possible -- be expelled".

Glorifying acts of terror online fuels a climate of violence that can encourage extremists and violent criminals, according to the draft law, which still needs to be passed by parliament.

Advertisement

Convictions have already been made over some social media posts. An imam in Munich was this month fined 4,500 euros ($4,800) for posting on Facebook that "everyone has their own way of celebrating the month of October", on the day of the Hamas attack.

In parliament following the Mannheim attack, Chancellor Olaf Scholz also called for those who celebrate acts of terror to face deportation.

Glorifying terrorist offences amounted to a "slap in the face for the victims, their families and our democratic order", he said.