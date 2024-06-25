Summer kicks off in Germany with heat and sunshine

Advertisement

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), Tuesday will be marked by sunny weather in every state in the Bundesrepublik.

As of 9 am temperatures across the country were hovering around 20C, with temperatures in the upper twenties - even up to 30C - expected in some regions by the mid-afternoon.

Most parts of the country can also expect a respite from rain showers on Tuesday. The exception being in the Alps and the southern Black Forest, where there may be isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The likelihood of showers in the far south will increase on Tuesday evening to early Wednesday morning, including a chance of thunderstorms.

Wednesday will also start sunny and dry, with high temperatures expected.

In the lower half of the country, however, dense clouds can be expected to move up from the south, bringing further chances of showers and thunderstorms.

In the north it will remain sunny until the evening on Wednesday.

The expected maximum temperatures are between 23C in the Oberallgäu in Swabia, Bavaria, and up to 32C locally in Brandenburg, the neighbouring state of Berlin in eastern Germany.

Sunlight and heat warnings in northern regions

If you’re looking to get tan ahead of your summer vacation, this week will offer some good chances to do so. But be sure to use sunscreen, and take precautions not to get burned.

The DWD has issued a warning for “very high UV intensity” on Tuesday, especially along Germany’s northern coast “in the areas north of a line from Emsland to Rügen”.

There is also a heat warning in place for parts of Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt, including the cities of Berlin, Potsdam and Magdeburg.

In Germany, it's considered a heatwave when temperatures reach or exceed 30C.