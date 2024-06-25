How (and where) to watch Euro 2024 games in Germany this week

Advertisement

The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament is continuing in Germany with a host of exciting matches on the horizon.

On Tuesday, France will take on Poland in Dortmund, the Netherlands are playing Austria in Berlin, Denmark takes on Serbia in Munich and England are playing Slovenia in Cologne.

On Wednesday, Slovakia clashes with Romania in Frankfurt, Ukraine takes on Belgium in Stuttgart, Georgia plays Portugal in Gelsenkirchen and the Czech Republic plays Turkey in Hamburg.

There are two rest days on June 27th and 28th.

At the weekend, the round of 16 starts with Switzerland vs Italy in Berlin plus a match featuring Germany against the runner up of Group C - likely either England or Denmark - in Dortmund on June 29th. Further matches take place in Gelsenkirchen and Cologne on June 30th.

How can I watch the games on TV in Germany?

If you're planning to stay at home, there are a few ways you can catch these games.

The tournament is being broadcast fully by Telekom Deutschland via its paid streaming provider Magenta TV. Broadcasters ARD, RTL Germany, and ZDF, which are free to air, are also showing a number of games.

Advertisement

Here's a look at which channels are scheduled to show the matches this week so far:

Tuesday June 25th, 6 pm in Dortmund: France vs Poland - ZDF

Tuesday June 25th, 9 pm in Munich: Denmark vs Serbia - Magenta

Tuesday June 25th, 9 pm in Cologne: England vs Slovenia - ZDF

Wednesday June 26th, 6 pm in Frankfurt: Slovakia vs Romania - ARD

Wednesday June 26th, 6 pm in Stuttgart: Ukraine vs Belgium - RTL/Magenta

Wednesday June 26th, 6 pm in Gelsenkirchen: Georgia vs Portugal - RTL/Magenta

Wednesday June 26th, 6 pm in Hamburg: Czech Republic vs Turkey - ARD

READ ALSO: How to watch the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany

Advertisement

Where else can I watch the games?

If you don't have access to all the games at home or you want to soak up the atmosphere outside, lots of venues are screening the matches. Locally, you should check out pubs, restaurants and late-night shops in your area.

Another great way of enjoying the action is heading to fan zones. All of the 10 cities hosting matches have their own fan areas set up that are screening all the action. You can also grab a beer and food to make the most of the experience.

A Germany supporter at Berlin's fan zone ahead of the start of the public viewing for the match between Germany and Hungary on June 19, 2024. Photo by Joerg CARSTENSEN / AFP

READ ALSO: Where are the fan zones for Euro 2024 in Germany?

If you have a ticket, you will of course be heading to the matches. (And if you haven't got a ticket, check the UEFA site to see what is available).

If you are heading to a game, you should plan the journey carefully.

Advertisement

One benefit for Euro ticket holders is that they have access to a 36-hour travel pass (36-Stunden-Fahrkarte).

Every match ticket holder is entitled to a 36-hour travel card to use on local public transport in and around the 10 host cities at no extra cost from 6 am on the relevant match day until 6 pm the following day.

READ ALSO:

This week parts of Germany are expected to see temperatures around 30C so if you're out and about, make sure to pack sunscreen and a hat. And stay hydrated with lots of water!