Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Germany finish top of Group A after draw with Switzerland

It was a tense night for spectators and teams at Euro 2024 in Germany.

The German national team survived a scare to finish top of Group A at Euro 2024 as Niclas Füllkrug's stoppage-time goal rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Dan Ndoye's first-half goal in Frankfurt had put Switzerland on course to climb above hosts Germany into top spot.

Füllkrug's late header ensured Julian Nagelsmann's side advanced to the last 16 in pole position.

Meanwhile, Hungary's Barnabas Varga suffered a sickening injury in a 1-0 win in Stuttgart that eliminated Scotland from the Euros competition.

Varga was described as being in a "stable" condition after a second-half collision halted play for eight minutes while the stricken striker was treated by medics.

Hungary's forward Kevin Csoboth (L) celebrates scoring his team's goal while showing Hungary's forward #19 Barnabas Varga's jersey during the match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 23, 2024. Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP

Varga was stretchered off and taken to hospital where he was conscious but diagnosed with what was believed to be a fractured cheekbone.

Hungary scored a late goal in the tense game and dedicated the win to Varga.

Euro 2024 security bulked after pitch invaders in Dortmund aim for Ronaldo selfies

UEFA said Sunday it will increase security during the rest of Euro 2024 after several pitch invaders attempted to take selfies with Portugal's star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 39-year-old forward posed for a photo with a young boy during the 3-0 win over Turkey in Group F on Saturday in Dortmund, but grew exasperated as at least five more fans attempted to do the same.

"Safety and security in the stadium, on the pitch and at team facilities are the ultimate priority for UEFA," the European football governing body told AFP on Sunday.

"To this end, additional safety measures will be deployed in the stadiums to further meet the requirements of the tournament, and to prevent such incidents."

One security guard crashed into Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos while trying to stop a pitch invader reaching Ronaldo.

80 evacuated in Essen due to unsafe building

A total of 80 people were evacuated from a housing block above an old coal mining tunnel in Essen over the weekend after the building was found to be structurally unsafe.

Residents were forced to evacuate on Saturday and are unsure when they will be able to return, German media reported.

The eight-story building is in Essen's Freisenbruch district, and a fire service spokesman explained that an opening in tunnel that had been used for ventilation in the past had not been properly filled in, meaning the safety of the building and its residents could no longer be guaranteed.

Germany's left-wing social Democrats fight against social cuts

Left-wing Social Democrats have submitted a member request to the party executive amid ongoing negotiations for the 2025 federal budget. Among other things, they are calling for the executive to reject social sector cuts.

German press agency DPA reported on the proposal, which is supported by the left-wing Forum DL21 group, which several SPD members of parliament belong to.

Referring to social affairs, health, youth, family, education, democracy and development cooperation, the paper states: "The departmental approaches of the ministries concerned must not be cut compared to the previous year's budget. Instead, we need growth in these areas as well as significantly more investment in affordable housing, sustainable infrastructure, strong municipalities and ambitious climate protection."

Demonstrators celebrate Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Munich

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday to celebrate Christopher Street Day in Munich this year. The situation was peaceful, a police spokesman said.

More than 200 groups took part in the demonstration for equal rights and social acceptance for the LGBTIQ+ community, marching on foot or in trucks through Munich's city centre, past streets lined with thousands of people.

Two people kiss under a banner that says 'CSD instead of AfD' at the pride event in Munich on Saturday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Puchner

This year's Christopher Street Day took place under the motto "United in diversity - together against the right."

Argentina's Milei receives award in Hamburg

Argentine President Javier Milei received an award in Hamburg over the weekend. The controversial leader, an ultra free marketeer and self-described 'anarcho-capitalist', faced protests against the controversial austerity policies his implementing in Argentina.

Milei was given an award by Friedrich von Hayek Foundation, a think tank named after the influential Austrian-born economic thinker credited by many with developing neoliberal economics.

Germany's Scholz 'concerned' about possible far-right election win in France

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday he was "concerned" about the prospect of a victory for the far-right in France's upcoming parliamentary elections.

President Emmanuel Macron's party is trailing badly with less than two weeks to go before the first round of the snap elections he called in response to the far right drubbing his party in European polls.

"I am concerned about the elections in France," Scholz told public broadcaster ARD in an annual summer interview.

"And I hope that parties that are not (Marine) Le Pen, to put it that way, are successful in the election. But that is for the French people to decide," he added.

READ ALSO: Scholz 'concerned' about growing far-right popularity in Germany