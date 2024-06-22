Hundreds of thousands celebrate colourful Christopher Street Day in Munich

Advertisement

According to initial estimates, slightly fewer people took part than last year, when around 500,000 people celebrated the parade.

More than 200 groups took part in the demonstration for equal rights and social acceptance for the LGBTIQ+ community, marching on foot or in trucks through Munich's city centre, past streets lined with thousands of people.

This year's Christopher Street Day took place under the motto "United in diversity - together against the right."

The city of Munich posted on social networks on Saturday, advising people allow time to travel to the fan zone in the Olympic Park in view of the event and the European Football Championship happening at the same time.

The city also recommended using public transport, saying on X in the early afternoon that parking spaces were "already full".

The city's Allianz Arena would be lit up in rainbow colours on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Christopher Street Day takes its name from the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street in New York where the Stonewall Riots took place in 1969.