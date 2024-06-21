Where to watch the Euro 2024 games in Germany this weekend

Advertisement

Three matches are scheduled for Friday, including: Slovakia vs. Ukraine took place at 3 pm, Poland vs. Austria starts at 6 pm and Netherlands vs. France is scheduled to to kick off at 9 pm in Leipzig despite the bad weather.

Three matches are set for Saturday the 22nd as well: Georgia vs. Czechia at 3 pm in Hamburg, Turkey vs. Portugal at 6 pm in Dortmund and Belgium vs. Romania at 9 pm in Cologne.

Finally on Sunday the 23rd there will be two games on simultaneously. Scotland will take on Hungary in Stuttgart, kicking off at 9 pm. But most of the attention in Germany will be focused on Die Mannschaft (the German team) who will battle against Switzerland in Frankfurt at the same time.

How to watch the games

If you want to watch any of the games at home in Germany, you can stream games with one of the four licensed broadcasters.

Tournament matches are broadcast by Telekom Deutschland (Magenta TV), ARD, RTL Germany, and ZDF. Of these, the ARD, ZDF and RTL channels all stream the games live for free.

Friday's evening games are both able to be streamed freely on ARD.

On Saturday Georgia vs. Czechia will stream on RTL, and both Turkey vs. Portugal and Belgium vs. Romania will stream on ZDF.

On Sunday, Germany vs. Switzerland will be hosted on ARD.

Unfortunately, for Scottland and Hungary fans, that match will only be available via Magenta. So you'll need to have a paid subscription or find another way to watch the game.

For those in, or near, the cities where matches are taking place, you can take part in the revelry by heading to one of the official fan zones to watch the game.

But note that some fan zones, such as those in Leipzig, are closed on Friday as a precaution due to severe weather. Weather conditions are expected to improve in much of Germany on Saturday.

Outside of the arenas and the fan zones, loads of bars, restaurants, and even corner shops are all taking part in the Euro 2024 frenzy by playing games inside and on patios to attract customers. So it's worth taking a walk around your neighbourhood, if you want to take in some of the comradery that makes football one of Germany's favourite pastimes.