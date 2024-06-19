What happens if you board a train, bus, or U-Bahn in Germany without a ticket?

Advertisement

Unlike in many countries where you need to pass through barriers or show a ticket before boarding, most German public transport systems operate on a trust-based approach. This means that while you can board buses, trains, and U-Bahns without showing a ticket, you must have a valid one with you at all times.

In Germany, travelling on public transport without a valid ticket is known as Schwarzfahren, which roughly translates to "fare dodging." This is considered a criminal offence, and German public transport authorities take strict measures to prevent and penalise it.

Ticket inspectors conduct random checks on various forms of public transport. These inspectors can appear at any time and usually operate in teams to cover multiple exits, to make sure fare dodgers can't easily slip away. They're often in plain clothes, too, so they're no easy to spot before the doors close.

If they catch you without a valid ticket, the inspector will issue an on-the-spot fine, known as Erhöhtes Beförderungsentgelt, which translates to an "increased fare".

As of 2024, the standard fine for fare dodging is €60, but this amount can vary depending on the city and transport authority. Usually, you will have 14 days to pay the fine. If you don’t pay within this timeframe, you will be sent a Mahnung ("Warning") with an extra charge on the original fine.

What is a valid ticket?

If you buy a ticket from a machine on a train platform or on a tram, you must also validate it in the stamp box on the platform; an unvalidated ticket is as good as no ticket at all.

A ticket inspector checks the ticket of a passenger in the Nuremberg subway. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

You should also make sure that the ticket you purchased covers the journey that you're making. For instance, if you buy a Kurzstrecke ("short trip") ticket in Berlin, you can only travel 3 stops on the train or U-bahn or 6 on the bus or tram. If you are caught exceeding these stops with such a ticket, you will also be hit with a €60 fine.

The simplest way to avoid penalties is to purchase tickets in advance using mobile apps provided by local transport authorities. If you travel frequently, consider purchasing a weekly, monthly, or annual pass, which is often more cost-effective and convenient. With the €49 ticket, for example, you can travel on all regional public transport throughout Germany for a month.

What happens if I leave my ticket at home or can't display it?

If you do have a valid ticket but can't prove it - possibly because your phone has died and you can't show your digital Deutschlandticket or Semesterticket - you'll be treated the same way as any other fare dodger and have your details taken down.

After this, though, you'll have 14 days to submit proof of your valid ticket online and will then be given a nominal fine of around €7 or possibly less.

Repeat offenders

Most people who ride without a ticket simply pay the €60 penalty fare and that's the end of it. However, public transport companies take a stricter approach with repeat offenders, who can be referred for prosecution regardless of whether they have paid the penalty fare.

Transport companies often keep individual records of each instance of fare evasion and, if a person repeatedly evades fares, the company can report all these offences together to the authorities. This means the offender could face multiple charges at once, leading to a much higher fine. In the worst case, the court could sentence the offender to prison time.

Even without prison time, repeated offences can lead to a criminal record, which can have serious implications for future employment opportunities, travel visas, and other legal matters.