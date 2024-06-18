Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Annalena Baerbock warns against a coalition break-up

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned against letting the so-called 'traffic light' coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP collapse due to a budget dispute.

"The greatest favour we could do the enemies of liberal democracy at home and abroad would be for another European democracy to go into new elections prematurely," the Green politician told the Süddeutsche Zeitung. "Our damn job as a government is to solve problems together, even in difficult times."

Baerbock said she had confidence that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) would agree on a draft budget for the coming year by July 3rd, as planned.

One point of contention in the budget negotiations is the debt brake, which Lindner is sticking to, but the SPD and Greens want to handle more flexibly. The debt brake could be suspended by emergency decision, as was the case during the Corona pandemic.

"What greater emergency could there be than this war in the middle of Europe?" asked the Foreign Minister. "It would be fatal to have to say in a few years' time: We saved the debt brake, but lost Ukraine and the European peace order."

Germany's biggest trade union to seek pay raise for workers

Germany's biggest trade union, IG Metall, said Monday it would push for a seven-percent pay rise for millions of workers in the key electrical and metalworking sectors, despite falling inflation and a sluggish economy.

The recommendation by the union's leadership, which will now be discussed by regional branches, comes ahead of new wage talks starting in September.

"Employees need significantly higher wages to combat persistent price pressures," the union said in a statement.

Wage demands by IG Metall -- which negotiates for some 3.9 million workers in sectors ranging from auto to electrical and mechanical engineering -- are closely watched in Europe's top economy as they often set the tone for negotiations in other industries.

But outsiders urged the union to show some constraint: "The metal and electrical industry is still in recession. But these ideas sound as if we are in an economic boom," the head of the Gesamtmetall employers' federation, Stefan Wolf, said in a statement.

German companies concerned about falling prices in China

Falling prices and weak demand are the main difficulties facing German companies in China, according to a report Monday by a business body that said European tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles are counterproductive.

China is one of Germany's top trading partners, accounting for a significant portion of their sales in recent years.

But 61 percent of 186 German companies surveyed by the German Chamber of Commerce said "pressure on prices" is by far the biggest problem they face in China.

Weak demand linked to the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and geopolitical tensions also ranked among the top concerns, the report showed.

The report comes as the European Union and China are locked in a row over planned new tariffs of up to 38 percent on imports of Chinese EVs.

The European Commission, which launched a probe last year into Chinese EV subsidies, has accused Beijing of unfair practices undercutting Europe's car manufacturers.

Germany has previously expressed concerns about applying higher tariffs, fearing reprisals for its car giants, such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, which are heavily invested in China.

For its part, China said Monday it had launched an anti-dumping investigation into pork imports from the European Union, the latest step in a mounting trade stand-off.

A butcher sells pork meat at a store in Beijing. China said on June 17th it had launched an anti-dumping investigation into pork imports from the European Union. Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP

Pork is China's most popular meat and a staple of diets in the world's second most populous nation.

Imports of pork and pork by-products from EU nations totalled over $3 billion last year, Beijing's customs data showed.

Investigators pulled off the biggest cocaine bust in the German history

German investigators have seized 35.5 tonnes of cocaine with a street value of around €2.6 billion in the country's biggest ever cocaine busts, police and prosecutors said Monday.

Around 24.5 tonnes were seized in Hamburg, a further eight tonnes in the Dutch port of Rotterdam and three tonnes in Guayaquil in Ecuador, German authorities said.

The drugs were found in nine shipping containers stashed between crates of fruit and other legal goods between April and September last year, the authorities added.

German investigators were alerted to the illegal trade by a tip-off from Colombian authorities.

Working with Europol in an operation known as "OP Plexus", they identified eight main suspects: two Germans, two Turks and others from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Morocco and Ukraine.

Seven of the suspects were arrested during raids across Germany in late May and early June this year, the investigators said.

Third "Reichsbürger" trial begins in Munich

The third mammoth trial against alleged "Reichsbürger" group will start on Tuesday at the Munich Higher Regional Court (OLG).

The main defendant, Henry XIII Prince Reuß, stands behind the dock as the trial against a suspected "Reichsbürger" group continues. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa Pool | Boris Roessler

This is the group that became known after a large-scale anti-terror raid in several federal states and abroad shortly after St. Nicholas Day 2022. The 26 defendants are said to have planned a violent overthrow of the federal government - according to the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

The Munich Higher Regional Court will now hear from alleged members of the group, including several founding members.

The eight defendants in Munich are accused of membership in - partly also the founding - of a terrorist organization and the preparation of a so-called treasonous enterprise. Four men also have to answer for preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state, one also for violations of the weapons law. They all face long prison sentences.

With reporting by dpa.