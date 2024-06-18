Poland confronts Germany over migrant border 'drop-off'

Advertisement

Local news site Chojna24.pl published a video on Monday which it said showed a German police van entering Polish territory on Friday morning and dropping off five migrants in a car park in the Osinow Dolny district.

The police van then immediately drove back to Germany, eyewitnesses quoted by the website said.

The migrants - two adults and three children - were taken into custody by Polish police and border guards, who were alerted by passers-by.

Polish premier Donald Tusk said he would speak to his German counterpart Olaf Scholz "about an unacceptable incident involving German police and a migrant family on our side of the border," in a message on social media website X.

"The matter must be explained in detail," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Poland's border force said it had contacted its German counterpart "to clarify the circumstances of the incident".

The German police's actions were "in violation of the principles of cooperation between the two services and of the law governing the transfer of persons", it added on X.

"The German authorities cannot take such decisions arbitrarily."

READ ALSO: Germany prevents hundreds of illegal border entries ahead of Euro 2024

Poland's deputy interior minister Czeslaw Mroczek said his country would "not tolerate this sort of action".

"Everything must be done in accordance with the law and procedure," Mroczek was quoted as saying by the Polish Press Agency.

Advertisement

Police officials from both countries were scheduled to discuss the case on Tuesday.

The incident will also be discussed at a meeting between Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak and his German counterpart Nancy Faeser, according to a Polish ministry spokesman.