Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

German and G7 leaders agree to a $50 billion loan for Ukraine

G7 leaders were set to agree at an Italy summit Thursday on a new $50-billion loan for Ukraine, using profits from frozen Russian assets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew in to join US President Joe Biden and leaders from Germany, Italy, Britain, France, Canada and Japan at a session of the Puglia talks dedicated to the war.

Top of the agenda was a plan for an urgent $50-billion loan to help Kyiv with defence, budgetary support and reconstruction after more than two years of war with Russia.

READ ALSO: What a Russian victory in Ukraine would mean for Germany

The loan would be secured against the future profits from interest on €300 billion ($325 billion) of Russian central bank assets frozen by Western allies.

"Good news from the G7: another $50 billion for Ukraine," German Finance Minister Christian Lindner wrote on X.

He said the agreement showed Russian President Vladimir Putin our "unity, greatly helps Ukraine and relieves the burden on budgets".

He added, "Now we are working on the details."

Since the war began, the EU and its Member States provided nearly €100 bn to support Ukraine.



The paradigm shift is our €50 bn Ukraine Facility.



Thank you, @Bundeskanzler and @ZelenskyyUa, for hosting this meeting.



The EU stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/MJqDAIYhyY — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 11, 2024

Police in Saxony looking for suspected child killer

The homicide squad is still looking for the perpetrator following the discovery of the body of nine-year-old Valeriia in the forest near Döbeln, confirmed senior public prosecutor Ingrid Burghart on Thursday.

Investigators don't want to share details about the cause of death or the ongoing investigation, but say they have theses on the motive.

According to reporting by "Bild", the investigators have an ex-boyfriend of the girl's mother in their sights. He is said to be in the Czech Republic. The Chemnitz public prosecutor's office did not want to comment on this when asked by the German Press Agency.

Advertisement

The crime against Valeriia has shocked many people in her place of residence, which has a population of around 24,000. Many have laid candles, stuffed animals, pictures, angel figures and flowers near the child's home to express their grief and bewilderment.

Questions still arise as to a delayed police search. A witness had heard screams on the outskirts of the city on the day of Valeriia's disappearance, and later reported it to the police. Investigators say, however, that the initial report was not specific enough.

The public prosecutor's office is also examining possible misconduct on the part of the school, which had not contacted Valeriia's mother when the child did not arrive in her class.

Germany receives the most asylum applications worldwide after the USA

More people than ever before are fleeing violence, war, conflict and persecution worldwide. The UN refugee agency UNHCR reported on Thursday that in May, there were 120 million refugees worldwide, almost ten percent more than a year ago.

Among people who see no chance of returning home soon, the USA and Germany were the favoured destinations.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock plays with a child as she visits a temporary shelter for refugees. Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP

The USA recorded by far the most asylum applications, a total of 1.2 million. This was followed by Germany at a considerable distance with around 330,000 applications, ahead of Egypt, Spain and Canada.

READ ALSO: Refugees found clinging to coach in Bavaria shines light on German asylum policies

"The dramatic increase in the number of refugees shows me very clearly: Right now we need more development cooperation, not less," said Federal Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD).

In the dispute over the 2025 federal budget, FDP representatives had called for significant cuts in humanitarian aid and development aid.

Development policy creates prospects for refugees on the ground and for their return to their homeland, explained Development Minister Schulze. "This is also in Germany's interest."

German climate activists end lengthy hunger strike in Berlin

A group of German environmental activists on Thursday ended a long-running hunger strike to force the government to do more to tackle the climate crisis.

The protest began in early March under the motto "starving until you tell the truth", when the first member of the group, Wolfgang Metzeler-Kick, stopped eating.

Advertisement

The 49-year-old went on hunger strike for a total of 92 days and was admitted to hospital in early June -- although he reportedly continued the action for several days afterwards.

READ ALSO: German man ends 92 day hunger strike for climate

Germany coach urges team to harness 'privelege of pressure'