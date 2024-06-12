How German ministers want to protect online ticket purchases

Advertisement

North Rhine-Westphalia's consumer protection minister Silke Gorißen (CDU) will present proposals for further consumer protections for online ticket sales at the consumer ministers conference (VMK) on Thursday and Friday.

Gorißen is pushing to make online ticket sales more transparent and give consumers more rights to back out of purchases if they don't have enough information.

Under the proposals, consumers would receive more information before purchasing tickets, such as details on the number of tickets sold by each provider and the prices for different seat categories.

Currently, ticket prices are often only visible during the purchasing process.

The ministers will also consider whether consumers should be granted a right of withdrawal when buying tickets online.

"The process of buying tickets is becoming increasingly complex and confusing, often limited to very narrow time windows," Gorißen told DPA ahead of the conference. "I expect providers to act more in the interest of consumers. The market power of large ticket portals should not result in unclear and non-transparent sales."

More data protection online

According to DPA, Gorißen also wants users of telecomms services to be better protected when it comes to their personal data.

NRW's consumer minister believes providers of emails, chats, or telecommunications services should be required to put measures in place to detect malware that's designed to steal personal information from users. This should be done at the EU level, Gorißen said.

Moreover, Gorißen says there should be more information on online safety made available through a consumer hotline.

"IT security responsibility should not solely depend on the digital competence of users," the CDU culture minister explained. "Protection against cyberattacks must become a societal responsibility."

The proposals are set to be voted on by consumer ministers on Friday.