How to watch European election coverage on German TV

Will right-wing populist parties be the big winners in the European elections? Are there lessons to be learnt for Germany's government? How will the CDU and the AfD fare? Germany's TV stations will be looking into questions like these on Sunday evening – here are some of the channels reporting extensively on the elections.

ntv

The RTL Group's news channel will be covering the election on all of its platforms and will have a top-class talk show at prime time on Sunday. Nikolaus Blome, the head of the RTL/ntv political department, is expecting party leaders Friedrich Merz (CDU), Lars Klingbeil (SPD), Omid Nouripour (Greens), Christian Lindner (FDP), Alice Weidel (AfD) and Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) at 8.15pm to give their initial assessment of the election results. The show will also be streamed on ntv.de and stern.de and in front of the paywall on RTL+.

Welt TV

Springer's news channel will have a three-hour special live broadcast from 5pm. Tatjana Ohm and Alexander Siemon will be presenting, with forecasts, projections and survey results from Marian Grunden, and initial assessments and background information from Welt chief reporter Anna Schneider and journalist Hans-Ulrich Jörges.

Arte

The Europe Votes programme (7.10pm to 8.30pm.) is moderated by Marie Labory and will report on the new composition of the parliament from a pan-European perspective. In addition to featuring correspondents in the EU capitals, studio guests will also have their say. An additional one-hour special is scheduled for 10.45pm.

ARD

Das Erste broadcasts live from Berlin on Sundays from 5.30pm. Ellen Ehni will be hosting, with Jörg Schönenborn presenting forecasts, projections and results from infratest dimap. The new head of the ARD capital studio, Markus Preiß, will analyse the political relevance for Germany while director of the ARD European studio in Brussels, Tina Hassel, will capture reactions in the EU parliament. Caren Miosga will be on air from 8.40pm, with guests discussing the results and consequences of the election on her political talk show. At 11.20pm, there will be another hour of live coverage from the ARD capital studio.

ZDF

On Sunday, ZDF will broadcast live from its election studio in Berlin from 5.35pm to 7pm and from 10.15pm to 11.15pm. ZDF editor-in-chief Bettina Schausten will be hosting the evening with political scientist Karl-Rudolf Korte. Other guests expected to appear in the ZDF election studio include Katarina Barley (SPD), David McAllister (CDU), Terry Reintke (Greens) and Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW). The channel will also have correspondents in seven European capitals and at the European Parliament to report on their experience of the election in the respective member states. The election will also be discussed in the Heute and Heute Journal news programmes (7pm – 7.30pm and 9.45pm to 10.15pm, respectively). ZDF will also be looking at the local elections in Saxony and Thuringia.

Phoenix

The channel jointly operated by ARD and ZDF is broadcasting two editions of its 'Phoenix vor Ort' programme at 5pm and 9.15pm, presented by Eva Lindenau and Marc Steinhaeuser, respectively, with commentary from Brussels, Warsaw, Rome and Paris, and other cities. And Michaela Kolster will host the 'Phoenix Runde' at 8.30pm, featuring journalists Katharina Hamberger (Deutschlandfunk), Stephan-Andreas Casdorff (editor of Der Tagesspiegel) and Eckart Lohse (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ)) who will report on the outcome of the elections.