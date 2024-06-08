German Die Linke politician attacked in Thuringia

Advertisement

At the supermarket checkout, a man insulted the party's state election candidate Steffen Much without reason and grabbed him by his T-shirt, the party's regional association said on Saturday.

Much was unharmed, according to party sources, and filed a police report against the attacker, who he knew.

"I am glad that Steffen Much was not physically harmed," said the co-chairman of the Left Party's regional association, Christian Schaft.

"Insults and attacks like these are intended to intimidate everyone who is committed to an open and democratic society."

There have been several attacks on politicians across the country recently.

The Thuringia state elections take place on 1 September.