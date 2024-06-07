PODCAST: German football culture explained and what to expect at the EU elections

Advertisement

Join The Local Germany with our podcast listener offer

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. We are also joined by Kit Holden. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. Here are some links to the stories we talk about:

European election latest:

Floods in Germany:

German citizenship:

Euro 2024 coming up in Germany:

Summer German drinks: