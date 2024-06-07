Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: German football culture explained and what to expect at the EU elections
This week we talk about we can expect at the EU elections, devastating floods in southern Germany, how much you need to earn to qualify for citizenship, Euro 2024 and German football culture plus the best summer drinks.
Join The Local Germany with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. We are also joined by Kit Holden. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
European election latest:
- EU elections - Why has Germany's far-right AfD party crashed in the polls?
- 10 things you should know about the European parliamentary elections
- Who are Germany's newest parties running in the EU elections?
- How do the 2024 European elections work and when will we know the results?
Floods in Germany:
- Death toll in German floods rises as residents left stranded
- Where in Germany do homeowners face the greatest flood risk?
German citizenship:
Euro 2024 coming up in Germany:
- The 10 German stadiums hosting Euro 2024 matches and how to get to them
- Euro 2024 - Six things to know about visiting Germany this summer
- Hope returns for hosts Germany ahead of Euro 2024
Summer German drinks:
Comments
See Also
Join The Local Germany with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. We are also joined by Kit Holden. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
European election latest:
- EU elections - Why has Germany's far-right AfD party crashed in the polls?
- 10 things you should know about the European parliamentary elections
- Who are Germany's newest parties running in the EU elections?
- How do the 2024 European elections work and when will we know the results?
Floods in Germany:
- Death toll in German floods rises as residents left stranded
- Where in Germany do homeowners face the greatest flood risk?
German citizenship:
Euro 2024 coming up in Germany:
- The 10 German stadiums hosting Euro 2024 matches and how to get to them
- Euro 2024 - Six things to know about visiting Germany this summer
- Hope returns for hosts Germany ahead of Euro 2024
Summer German drinks:
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.