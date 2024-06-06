Deutsche Bahn offers 500,000 cut-price tickets for train travel around Europe

Advertisement

For many people, travelling by train is both a more climate-friendly and less stressful option than flying.

But it can still be tricky to find reasonably-priced train tickets.

A new deal from Germany's Deutsche Bahn (DB) may help those eager to travel and save on euros.

To mark the European parliamentary elections taking place from June 6th to 9th across the bloc, the rail operator is selling 500,000 saver and super saver fare tickets for train journeys to a total of 16 countries for less than €20 in many cases.

Up until June 9th - when EU citizens in Germany vote in the elections - keen travellers can secure the cheaper train offers.

How can I take advantage of the offer?

Those keen to get out and explore Europe can check the deals on the DB site.

The operator says people can travel for as little as €19.90 with the 'Super Sparpreis Europe' ticket and from €22.90 with the 'Sparpreis Europe' ticket.

A total of 500,000 additional saver tickets went on sale on June 3rd. The offer will end on June 9th shortly before midnight.

Tickets can be snapped up for train travel from Germany to around 150 towns and cities. Children up to the age of 14 travel free of charge under the offer.

However there is a restriction - the journey has to take place from September 2nd 2024, meaning tickets cannot be bought and used during the peak summer months. The tickets can be booked a maximum of six months in advance.

Train travellers can explore the following 16 countries with the offer:

Belgium

Denmark

France

Italy

Croatia

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Austria

Poland

Sweden

Switzerland

Slovakia

Slovenia

Czech Republic

Ukraine

Hungary

There are direct connections to some cities from Germany such as Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Prague, Vienna and Zurich as well as South Tyrol.

Extra discount with the BahnCard

Regular train travellers with the BahnCard 25, BahnCard 50 and BahnCard 100 will see a further discount secured.

As part of the European Football Championship 2024, Deutsche Bahn has also introduced the Fan BahnCard 25. This is a trial BahnCard for three months at a price of €19.90 (or €39.90 for 1st class) - with the added bonus that the validity is extended by one year free of charge if Germany becomes European champion at Euro 2024, which kicks off on June 14th.

If Germany doesn't win and holders don't cancel at least four weeks before the end of the subscription period, the Fan BahnCard automatically becomes a regular subscription. These BahnCards are available until June 16th.

