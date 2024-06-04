Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Scholz highlights dangers of climate change during visit to German flood regions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has visited parts of southern Germany hit by severe flooding.

Thousands of people in the regions of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg have been forced to leave their homes since torrential rain on Friday sparked deadly flooding.

Speaking on a visit to Reichertshofen, in a flood-hit area north of Munich, Scholz said that such floods were no longer a "one-off".

"This is an indication that something is up here. We must not neglect the task of stopping man-made climate change," Scholz said.

The floods were "a warning that we must take with us", he added, saying that the areas affected would be supported financially so they can rebuild.

READ ALSO: Four dead as floods sweep southern Germany

Meanwhile, Winfried Kretschmann, state premier of Baden-Württemberg, said people in Germany need to adapt to the realities that floods could hit more frequently.

During a visit to a flood-hit area in the state, he said: "We have to expect that we'll get something like this more often."

View of a building on the Wieslauf destroyed by flooding. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

Flooding dangers continue in some areas

In eastern Bavaria, evacuations continued through Monday night into Tuesday morning. The consequences of the flooding in the south are becoming more and more apparent. Associations are calling for greater investment in disaster control.

In Regensburg, where the disaster had been triggered, 200 people had to leave their homes late Monday evening.

Advertisement

Also in the district of Rosenheim, citizens were warned to stay at home. "There is an acute danger to life and limb," the local authority said in a statement.

While the situation in Baden-Württemberg is slowly easing, the consequences of the devastating floods are becoming more and more visible. Thousands of rescue workers are still in action. Four fatalities have been recovered so far.

There are still restrictions on rail traffic. Several train connections of the rail operator Agilis will be cancelled on Tuesday due to the flooding along the Danube.

Deutsche Bahn's train traffic is also severely affected due to storm damage. Due to flooding, some routes are completely closed.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED - The trains cancelled in Germany due to severe flooding

However, train traffic between Munich and Ingolstadt will resume on Tuesday, according to current information from Deutsche Bahn.

'Energy revolution' taking place on German balconies

Since the energy crisis, plug-in solar systems for balconies have been in high demand in Germany. And at the weekend, the number of balcony power plants exceeded the half-million mark for the first time, according to data from the Federal Network Agency.

This is more than double the number since mid-2023. In the current quarter alone, more than 94,000 mini plug-in solar systems have already gone into operation after just over two months.

Solar panels on a balcony in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/iStock.comMaryanaSerdynska | Maryana Serdynska

"A small energy revolution is currently taking place on Germany's balconies," said Carsten Körnig, Managing Director of the German Solar Industry Association:

"The energy transition has finally reached tenants."

Advertisement

Travel operator FTI files for bankruptcy

Holidaymakers will face cancellations after Europe's third-largest travel provider FTI filed for insolvency.

A notice on the FTI site said that on Monday June 3rd "FTI Touristik GmbH, the parent company of the FTI GROUP, filed an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings".

The company said it would likely no longer be able to operate tours that have not yet begun, or only partially, from Tuesday.

"We are currently working at full speed to ensure that the trips that have already started can be completed as planned," the Group continued, adding that initially only the tour operator brand FTI Touristik is directly affected by the insolvency application.

A note on the FTI site said: "In general, all services booked with the travel provider FTI Touristik GmbH are affected. This includes the FTI brands in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, the 5vorFlug brand in Germany, BigXtra Touristik GmbH, and the car hire brands DriveFTI and Cars and Campers. The affected services could be booked in retail travel agencies, on online booking platforms such as Sonnenklar.tv, Check24, Ab-In-den-Urlaub, HolidayCheck, etc. or on our own booking platforms."

Services with third-party providers, for example TUI, that were booked via the FTI Touristik portals are not affected.

Advertisement

After Mannheim knife attack, politicians speak of deportations to Afghanistan

After the deadly knife attack in Mannheim, calls for stricter deportations of foreign offenders are increasing.

Several CDU/CSU-governed federal states supported the proposal of Hamburg's Interior Senator Andy Grote (SPD) to deport serious criminal foreigners to Afghanistan and Syria in the future.

A 25-year-old Afghan had pulled out a knife and injured six men, including a police officer, at a rally critical of Islam on Mannheim's market square on Friday. The 29-year-old officer later succumbed to his injuries.

READ ALSO: Tensions high in Mannheim after knife attack claims life of policeman

The case has fuelled the debate about how to deal with Islamism and foreign criminals. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has signalled he'll make a government statement on the current security situation in the Bundestag on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of the Interior said that Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has examined ways in which deportations of criminals and dangerous persons to Afghanistan could take place. In view of the fact that there is no internationally recognized government in Afghanistan, however, difficult questions need to be clarified.

With reporting by DPA and Rachel Loxton