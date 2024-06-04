The German stadiums hosting the Euro 2024 games and how to get there

Advertisement

Berlin

Original name: Olympiastadion Berlin

Capacity during the Euros: 71,000

Resident club: Hertha Berlin

Usual capacity: 74,500

Inauguration: August 1936, main renovation 2000/2004

In the past: Berlin Olympics host venue 1936; World Cup 2006, including the final; World Athletics Championships 2009; Champions League final 2015

Euro 2024: Three group-stage matches, one last 16, one quarter-final and the final

Interesting fact: Following the reunification of Berlin, the question of what to do with Olympiastadion was raised. Originally constructed for the 1936 Olympic Games, which took place in Germany during Nazi rule, some wanted to tear the stadium down and build a new one from scratch. Ultimately it was renovated.

Best way to get there: From Berlin Central Station, you can take either the S3 or S9 trains directly to the Olympiastadion station. Alternatively you can transfer at Zoologischer Garten and take the U2 line to Olympia-Stadion.

View of the sky above the Olympiastadion in Berlin during a recent match. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Soeren Stache

Munich

Original name: Allianz Arena

Capacity during the Euros: 66,000

Resident club: Bayern Munich

Usual capacity: 75,000

Inauguration: May 2005

In the past: World Cup 2006, including the opening match; Champions League final 2012; Euro 2020; (to come) Champions League final 2025

During Euro 2024: four group-stage matches, including the opening match, one last 16 and a semi-final

A bit of Euros history: During the Euro 2020 games (which were postponed until 2021 due to the Covid pandemic) the German national team played all three of its preliminary round games in Munich's Allianz Arena. The German team lost to France, beat Portugal and tied Hungary in those games.

Best way to get there: From Munich Central Station, take the U1, U2 or U7 one stop to Sendlinger Tor. From there you can take the U6 to Kieferngarten, and on to Fröttmaning. (It's also possible to walk from Kieferngarten -- it's 2.2 kilometres from there and takes about 30 minutes).

Dortmund

Original name: Westfalenstadion

Capacity during the Euros: 62,000

Resident club: Borussia Dortmund

Usual capacity: 81,365

Inauguration: April 1974, main renovations 1992, 1999, 2003 and 2006

In the past: World Cup 1974; UEFA Cup (C3) final 2001; World Cup 2006

During Euro 2024: Four group-stage matches, one last 16 and a semi-final

Interesting fact: Westfalenstadion was evacuated once in 2015 when an undetonated 550 pound World War II bomb was found under a parking area near the stadium. The bomb was successfully defused and the stadium was re-opened later that day.

Best way to get there: From Dortmund Central Station, take the U45 to Westfalenhallen U and then walk to the stadium. You could also take an RB59 train to Dortmund Signal-Iduna-Park.

Stuttgart

Original name: Neckarstadion

Capacity during the Euros: 51,000

Resident club: VfB Stuttgart

Usual capacity: 60,500

Inauguration: July 1933, main renovations 1951, 1993, 2004, 2011 and 2024

In the past: Champions League final 1959; World Cup 1974; Champions League final 1988; Euro 1988; World Athletics Championships 1993; World Cup 2006

During Euro 2024: four group-stage matches and one quarter-final

A bit of history: Originally opened in 1933, Neckarstadion was originally named 'Adolf Hitler Arena' by Stuttgart's Lord Mayor Karl Strölin, and served as a model for the construction of Berlin's Olympiastadion. The stadium survived World War II without much damage, and after the war it was used during the US occupation for baseball games.

Best way to get there: The fastest way to the arena from Stuttgart Central Station is taking the U9 to Schlachthof and then catching a 45 bus toward Bad Cannstatt, and getting off at Fritz-Walter-Weg. If you don't mind walking a bit, you can catch the S1, S2 or S3 trains from the central station to Bad Cannstatt, and walk directly from there (about 25 minutes).

Hamburg

Original name: Volksparkstadion

Capacity during the Euros: 49,000

Resident club: Hamburger SV

Usual capacity: 55,000

Inauguration: July 1953, main renovations 1998-2000, 2006, 2010 and 2024

In the past: World Cup 1974; Euro 1988; World Cup 2006; Europa League final 2010; Wladimir Klitchsko and David Haye for the reunification of the boxing heavyweight titles in 2011

During Euro 2024: four group-stage matches and a quarter-final

Interesting fact: In 1986, on the occasion of Uwe Seeler's 50th birthday, there were suggestions to name the Volksparkstadion after the former HSV striker. In 2001, the stadium was named for sponsor AOL, and later for HSH Nordbank. in 2015 the stadium's original name was restored, making it the first Bundesliga stadium to regain its original name after the sale of the naming rights to a company.

Best way to get there: From Hamburg's Central Station, the S3 or S5 trains will take you to Eidelstedt station, which is a 20 minute walk from the stadium. Or, for the least walking, you can take the 3 bus and transfer at Kaltenkircher Platz to a 180 bus, which will take you directly to the Arenen stop at the stadium.

Düsseldorf

Original name: Düsseldorfer Arena

Capacity during the Euros: 47,000

Resident club: Fortuna Düsseldorf

Usual capacity: 50,000

Inauguration: January 2005

In the past: Final eight of the Europa League 2020; opening day of Euro 2024 men's handball

During Euro 2024: three group-stage matches, one last 16, one quarter-final

Fun fact: At first glance, the coloured seats inside the stadium look to be mixed randomly. In fact, the random distribution of the coloured seats was intentional. It was intended to make the stadium appear well occupied even when attendance is low for television broadcasts.

Best way to get there: The stadium is directly connected to Düsseldorf Central Station via the U78. Ride the underground train for 14 stops and arrive at the D-Merkur Spiel-Arena stop. Alternatively, you can take the 722 bus to the D-Stadhalle stop.

Cologne

Original name: Muengersdorfer Stadion

Capacity during the Euros: 43,000

Resident club: FC Cologne

Usual capacity: 50,000

Inauguration: September 1923, main renovations 1975 and 2004

In the past: Euro 1988; Confederations Cup 2005; World Cup 2006; Last eight and final of the Europa League 2020

During Euro 2024: Four group stage and one last-16 game

Fun fact: Similarly to some of Germany's other stadiums, when Cologne's stadium isn't hosting football games, it is also sometimes used for major concerts. Some of the world's biggest acts have played here including rock and roll legends like The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and AC/DC and some of the world's biggest names in pop music like Michael Jackson and Beyoncé.

Best way to get there: The most direct way to the stadium from Cologne's Central Station is to take either the 14, 16 or 18 trams two stops to Neumarkt, and then transfer to the 1 tram to the stadium. Alternatively you can take the S19 or S12 trains to the Weiden West station, and catch the 1 tram to the stadium from the other side. Both routes take about 30 minutes.

Frankfurt

Original name: Waldstadion

Capacity during the Euros: 47,000 spectators

Resident club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Usual capacity: 55,000 places

Inauguration: May 1925, extensions 1937 and 1953, renovations 1974 and 2005

In the past: World Cup 1974, including the opening match; Euro 1988; Confederations Cup 2005; World Cup 2006; 2011 Women's World Cup final; (to come) 2027 Europa League final

During Euro 2024: four group-stage games and one last-16 match

A bit of history: In 1953, for a game between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FC Nürnberg, nearly 70,000 tickets were sold for the stadium which was designed to hold 55,000 people. At least 200 fans were injured when crowds rushed the entrance. The first major modifications to the arena followed the event.

Best way to get there: The Frankfurt Arena is directly connected to the central station by the S8 or S9 trains. Alternatively you can take the 21 tram line and walk to the arena from the Frankfurt (Main) Stadion Straßenbahn stop.

EURO 2024 ticket holders will receive 36-hour travel tickets, so public trams and trains will likely be packed on game days. Photo: Eduard Bopp | Sportfotografie

Leipzig

Original name: Zentralstadion

Capacity during the Euros: 40,000

Resident club: RB Leipzig

Usual capacity: 47,069

Inauguration: November 2004, extension in 2021

In the past: Confederations Cup 2005; World Cup 2006; (to come) Europa Conference League final 2026

During Euro 2024: three group-stage games and one last-16 match

A bit of history: Leipzig's previous 'Stadium of the Hundred Thousand', built on the rubble of the air raids following WWII, had been the largest stadium Germany. In former East Germany it was used to host the Gymnastics and Sports Festival. In 2000 it was demolished and then replaced by the Red Bull Arena ahead of the 2006 World Cup.

Best way to get there: You can actually walk directly to the Leipzig Stadium from the central station in about 35 minutes (2.5 kilometres). Should you want to save yourself ten minutes, or some steps, you can take either the 3, 7 or 15 trams to the Sportforum Süd stop.

Gelsenkirchen

Original name: Arena AufSchalke

Capacity during the Euros: 50,000

Resident club: Schalke 04

Usual capacity: 62,271

Inauguration: August 2001, main renovation in 2005

In the past: Champions League final 2004; World Cup 2006; opening match of the 2010 Ice Hockey World Cup; last eight of the Europa League 2020

During Euro-2024: three group-stage games and one last-16 match

Fun fact: Among Germany's more recently built stadiums, the Veltins-Arena features a slide-out pitch. Supported by a 11,400-tonne substructure, the playing field can be moved in and out of the stadium within four hours, allowing the grass to grow under normal conditions outside before being brought in for games.

Best way to get there: From the Gelsenkirchen Central Station, you can take the 302 tram (in the direction of GE Buer Rathaus) directly to arena.

From the Essen Central Station, you can take either the S2 or the RE2 or RE42 trains to Gelsenkirchen Central Station, and then transfer to the 302 tram to the arena.

