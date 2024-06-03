EXPLAINED: The trains cancelled in Germany due to severe flooding

Advertisement

Flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain in southern Germany over the weekend is still disrupting travel in the region on Monday.

Germany’s largest rail operator, Deutsche Bahn (DB), has issued a series of severe weather warnings following a number of train cancellations due to storm damage.

An ICE train derailed in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Baden-Württemberg after a landslide. All passengers were uninjured. They were evacuated from the train and sheltered in a local kindergarten until buses could transport them to Plüderhausen (Rems-Murr district) and Stuttgart.

As a result the route between Stuttgart and Munich, a vital connecting line in the region, remains blocked.

Which routes are seeing cancellations?

As of Monday morning, DB says that rail travel to the city of Munich is blocked from Stuttgart, Würzburg and Nuremberg. The main route from Berlin to Munich is also blocked, as it passes through Nuremberg.

Additionally, DB says the following routes are still experiencing cancellations:



Munich - Lindau - Bregenz - Zurich

Karlsruhe - Stuttgart - Crailsheim - Nuremberg

Augsburg - Kempten(Allgäu) - Oberstdorf

Karlsruhe - Stuttgart - Ulm - Augsburg - Munich

Stuttgart - Mannheim - Frankfurt(M)

Trains travelling between Nuremberg and Würzburg were seeing delays of around 25 minutes on Monday morning.

DB says further individual train cancellations beyond the directly affected area are likely, and reminded passengers that due to a number of cancellations, a very high occupancy rate should be expected on the trains that are running.

Advertisement

Local transportation is also being severely affected in parts of Bavaria. For this reason, DB warned that “travel to southern Germany is not recommended”.

In Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm, a large part of the town is under water. A firefighter died during a rescue operation in the area after the rescue boat capsized. Travel to the area is not currently advisable. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/NEWS5

Tickets for cancelled trains still valid

As is normally the case with unforeseen and uncontrollable disruptions, DB ticket holders can rest assured that their tickets can still be used for a postponed journey.

On a service update posted on DB’s website, the company says that all passengers who had purchased a fare for the period from June 2nd and June 4th, can use their ticket at a later date if they choose to delay the journey.

In this case, your ticket is still valid for the journey to your planned destination, even via an altered route. Seat reservations can be cancelled free of charge.

DB notes that ticket refunds are also possible “under the appropriate conditions”. As of 9 am on Monday morning, DB assumes that restrictions and cancellations will continue through Monday.

More information about postponing your journey and ticket cancelations can be found on DB's website.

READ ALSO: Rescue worker dies amid flooding in southern Germany