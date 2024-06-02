Forecasters warn of further heavy rain in flooded southern Germany

Advertisement

Cellars and streets could be flooded, and local lightning damage was also possible, the weather service said on Sunday.

According to DWD, the severe weather is concentrated in northern Baden-Württemberg and northern Bavaria.

From Sunday afternoon, there is a risk of extreme amounts of rain of up to 70 litres per square metre in several hours, which the forecaster said was expected to gradually spread southwards to the edge of the Alps.

Eastern Thuringia, Saxony and parts of Saxony-Anhalt would also be affected by severe weather from the afternoon onwards.

Thunderstorms were only expected south of the Danube, but these could still be severe, DWD said.

135 litres in 24 hours

By Saturday evening, eight districts in Bavaria had declared an emergency, and the flood control centre reported the highest of four warning levels for eight measuring points on different bodies of water in Thuringia. Many people had to be evacuated from their homes, some by helicopter.

In Bavaria's state capital of Munich, the Isar river reached warning level two with a water level of 301 centimetres on Saturday, according to the flood intelligence service, and several areas and roads near the banks of the Isar were closed.

Baden-Württemberg was also badly affected.

"As initial experiences on the ground show, it has paid off that the state government has taken action and permanently secured a lot of money for dams, rain retention basins and heavy rain programmes in recent years," Baden-Württemberg's Environment Minister Thekla Walker said.

In some places, heavy rain has been falling since Friday.

Advertisement

According to meteorologists, in Bavaria's Sigmarszell-Zeisertsweiler, 135 litres fell in the 24 hours from 8am on Friday, with rainfall of 130 litres over the same timeframe in Kißlegg in Baden-Württemberg.

Rail disruption

Due to heavy rain and flooding, rail traffic in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg was also disrupted.

On Sunday, Deutsche Bahn announced that long-distance traffic between Stuttgart and Augsburg had been suspended following severe weather damage. Other connections from Munich, Karlsruhe and Stuttgart were also cancelled.

Bavarian Minister President Markus Söder and Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (both CSU) visited Augsburg, one of the worst affected areas, on Saturday to get a picture of ​​the situation .

During his visit, Söder spoke of an "extreme burden" for the people and warned: "It's not over yet. It's only just getting started." The focus of the storm is currently in Swabia, which is why resources - such as sandbags - are being concentrated there too.

According to the ministry, 520 helpers from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) were already in action on Saturday, securing dikes and pumping out water in coordination with other forces. The service is ready to deploy additional forces nationwide.

In Switzerland, too, heavy rainfall in the east and in the interior of the country led to numerous floods, the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA reported. The flood situation remains tense, and further rainfall is expected on Sunday.

With additional reporting from DPA