Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Weather warnings issued for storms and heavy rain

Germany's weather service (DWD) on Thursday issued severe alerts for storms and heavy rain over the coming days - particularly in the southern half of Germany.

Forecasters warned of heavy heavy continuous rain from Friday night until Sunday, with particularly large amounts of rain expected for the Erzgebirge, the Thuringian Forest, Franconia, Swabia and the Allgäu.

"In this area, we expect rainfall of 100 litres per square metre within 48 hours," said DWD meteorologist Nico Bauer.

From the Allgäu to Middle Franconia, extreme storms and rainfall of up to 150 litres per square metre are expected in places - especially in mountainous congested areas.

The DWD has issued severe weather warnings for other parts of Bavaria and the east of Baden-Württemberg, with the risk of flooding particularly high in areas where it has recently rained a lot.

According to the DWD, dangers include widespread flooding of roads, subways and cellars, power cuts and possible landslides.

Heavy rain and storms also hit other parts of the country on Thursday, including the north east and Berlin.

Could Germany's Kulturpass be extended to other European countries?

Just under a year after its launch, Germany's culture grant to 18-year-olds has been hailed a success.

And now, Culture Minister Claudia Roth (Greens) says she wants to see the concept - called the Kulturpass in Germany. - expanded.

"The Culture Pass is working," said Roth on Thursday during an exchange with school pupils and representatives of the cultural scene in Leipzig.

The pass sees €200 given to 18-year-olds to use for cultural activities, such as tickets for cinemas, concerts, theatres or museums. It can also be used for books, records or sheet music.

"From meetings with my European colleagues and also with the Commission, I know that there is great interest in introducing a Culture Pass at the European level for all Europeans," said Roth.

She praised the positive effects of the pass for encouraging young people to go out and discover cultural landscapes. It also strengthens the cultural sector, she said.

Former migrant rescue boat captain leads the Left party's bid for EU Parliament

A high-profile refugee campaigner hailed a hero after she defied the authorities to steer a migrant rescue vessel into an Italian port in 2019 is standing in the European elections.

Carola Rackete is heading into June's EU vote as a top candidate for struggling German far-left party Die Linke.

"I didn't plan it," Rackete told AFP in Berlin, still sporting her trademark dreadlocks five years after pictures of her steering the Sea-Watch 3 appeared on front pages around the world.

Instead, the 36-year-old made the move into politics out of what she saw as "necessity" because of "the threat from the right".

Carola Rackete, candidate in the upcoming European parliament elections for the Left Party (Die Linke), speaks on stage during the launch of the party's campaign for the European elections, in Berlin on April 26th, 2024. Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

The 2024 European Parliament elections are projected to see a major shift to the right in many countries, with populist radical right parties gaining votes and seats across the EU.

In Germany, the far-right AfD looks set to win around 15 percent of the vote despite being buffeted by a series of scandals.

"I see a responsibility for people to get involved politically, because I really do see the threat from the right -- and not just in Germany, but also in other European countries -- as a major threat to our democracy," Rackete said.

Born near Kiel in northern Germany, Rackete has a degree in nautical science and maritime transport and began her career as a navigation officer on scientific expeditions.

German arms maker seals sponsorship deal with Dortmund

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has agreed a sponsorship deal with Borussia Dortmund, as the Bundesliga club prepares to contest the Champions League final.

The new sponsor sparked controversy, with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck saying the "unusual" sponsor was also a reflection that "unfortunately we are (now) in another, more threatening world".

The three-year tie-up includes advertising space at Dortmund's ground and at press conferences, Rheinmetall said in a statement.

Rheinmetall's logo would already appear around the club in the build-up to Saturday's Champions League final at Wembley in which Dortmund will face Real Madrid, the group said.

Borussia Dortmund fans cheer on the team at a match against Paris Saint-Germain at their home stadium in Dortmund. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Thissen

Germany's largest manufacturer of military equipment has seen demand for its products soar in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The advent of the war has seen European governments plough more money into defence in response to the increased Russian threat.

News of the deal sparked outrage in some quarters.

The far-left Linke party demanded an end to the sponsorship, with the group's spokesman on sports affairs telling the Funke newspaper group that it was "simply unthinkable for a Champions League finalist to be appearing in stadiums in future for an armaments company".

Amnesty International also joined in, saying that "sports should not be used to whitewash the poor human rights records of companies."

Germany promises €500m in new aid to Ukraine

The German defence minister on Thursday promised Ukraine a new package of military aid worth €500, a spokesperson for the ministry told AFP.

The package comes as Kyiv battles a widescale ofensive in northeastern Ukraine, and afer Ukrainian forces warned earlier this year they were desperately low on supplies.

Boris Pistorius announced the aid during an unannounced visit to Odesa in southern Ukraine, where he met with his counterpart Rustem Umerov, the spokesperson added.

The package includes "artillery, air defence (and) drones", he added.

Reports in German media suggest that Pistorius has authorised a large number of medium-range missiles, drones for reconnaissance and combat in the Black Sea, as well as spare parts.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Germany has become the second largest supplier of military aid to Kyiv behind the United States.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has met with criticism in recent months, however, for refusing to authorise the supply of long-range Taurus missiles, with Germany saying it fears the missiles could be used to hit targets inside Russia.