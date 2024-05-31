Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: German cities overwhelmed with citizenship applications and outrage over Nazi hate speech
This week we get into the outrage over a video showing partygoers on Sylt chanting a Nazi slogan, the French President's German language journey, what to know about a new jobseekers' visa, how German cities are struggling with citizenship applications and events in June.
Join The Local Germany with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Racist video from Sylt goes viral and sparks backlash:
- Outrage after partygoers filmed chanting racist slogans on island of Sylt
- Are people punished for using Nazi slogans in Germany?
Emmanuel Macron's German language journey:
New jobseekers' visa launches:
- How Germany's opportunity card will allow easier entries for foreign workers from June
- How many skilled workers will immigrate to Germany with the opportunity card?
German cities struggle with weight of citizenship applications:
Events in June:
Comments
See Also
Join The Local Germany with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Racist video from Sylt goes viral and sparks backlash:
- Outrage after partygoers filmed chanting racist slogans on island of Sylt
- Are people punished for using Nazi slogans in Germany?
Emmanuel Macron's German language journey:
New jobseekers' visa launches:
- How Germany's opportunity card will allow easier entries for foreign workers from June
- How many skilled workers will immigrate to Germany with the opportunity card?
German cities struggle with weight of citizenship applications:
Events in June:
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.