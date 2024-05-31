Advertisement

PODCAST: German cities overwhelmed with citizenship applications and outrage over Nazi hate speech

Rachel Loxton
Rachel Loxton - [email protected]
Published: 31 May, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 31 May 2024 08:11 CET
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week we get into the outrage over a video showing partygoers on Sylt chanting a Nazi slogan, the French President's German language journey, what to know about a new jobseekers' visa, how German cities are struggling with citizenship applications and events in June.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. Here are some links to the stories we talk about:

Racist video from Sylt goes viral and sparks backlash:

Emmanuel Macron's German language journey:

New jobseekers' visa launches:

German cities struggle with weight of citizenship applications:

Events in June:

