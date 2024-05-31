Several injured in 'terrible' knife attack in German city of Mannheim

Advertisement

The suspect was shot and injured by police after previously having attacked and injured several people with a knife.

One of the injured was a police officer, who according to reports in Bild was stabbed in the back and suffered severe injuries.

The police were initially unable to say how many people were hurt in the attack and how serious the injuries were, but later reports revealed that at least three people had suffered injuries.

A police spokeswoman said that there was no danger to the public.

Writing on X in the aftermath of the incident, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) condemned the "terrible" and "unacceptable" attack.

"The pictures coming out of Mannheim are terrible," Scholz wrote. "My thoughts are with the victims. Violence is absolutely unacceptable in our democracy. The perpetrator must be severely punished."

The motive for the attack is still unclear, but police say they are investigating whether the attack was politically motivated.

Die Bilder aus Mannheim sind furchtbar. Mehrere Personen sind von einem Attentäter schwer verletzt worden. Meine Gedanken sind bei den Opfern. Gewalt ist absolut inakzeptabel in unserer Demokratie. Der Täter muss streng bestraft werden. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) May 31, 2024

Videos obtained by Bild reportedly show the unidentified perpetrator attacking the right-wing populist politician Michael Stürzenberger, who was holding a campaign event in Mannheim.

Stürzenberger, who is a member of the far-right Pax Europa party, is known for his outspoken anti-Islam views. He was mentioned in a 2022 report by the Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution as "the central figure in the Islamophobic scene in Bavaria that is relevant to the protection of the constitution".

The group said on its website that Stuerzenberger and several Pax Europa volunteers were injured in a knife attack at the rally.

Stuerzenberger suffered serious stab wounds to his face and also to his leg, while a police officer was also stabbed in the back and neck, the group said.

With EU election campaigns currently underway ahead of the vote on June 9th, there has been a sharp uptick in politically motivated attacks in recent weeks in Germany.

Advertisement

Most recently, former Berlin mayer Franziska Giffey was attacked in a library in the south of Berlin.

READ ALSO: Suspect held in latest attack on German politicians

Rescue services and a rescue helicopter have been deployed in the area, the police spokeswoman said. The market square has been cordoned off and privacy screens have been erected.

Mannheim's market square is located in the centre of the city of 300,000 inhabitants in the north of Baden-Württemberg.

With reporting by Imogen Goodman