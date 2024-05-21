TELL US: Are you applying for German citizenship?

Advertisement

Germany's citizenship rules will change from June 27th, 2024. Alongside cutting ordinary residence requirements from eight years to five, a previous ban on dual nationality for non-EU citizens will be lifted, allowing applicants to keep their existing passports after they become German.

We want to hear from you on whether you're applying or plan to apply, and what German citizenship means to you. Please fill in the survey below and we may include your comments in a future article or articles.

