PODCAST: Merkel's memoir, Berlin university protest row and fascinating facts about Cologne

Rachel Loxton
Published: 17 May, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 17 May 2024 10:40 CET
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week we get into the details of Angela Merkel's upcoming memoir, why German politicians are flocking to TikTok, how a row over a pro-Palestinian student protest has escalated and we share some interesting facts on Cologne.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We also hear from journalist James Jackson.

Here are some links to the stories we talk about:

Angela Merkel's forthcoming memoir:

Why German politicians are flocking to TikTok:

Interesting facts on Cologne and how to visit on a budget:

