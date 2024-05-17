Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: Merkel's memoir, Berlin university protest row and fascinating facts about Cologne
This week we get into the details of Angela Merkel's upcoming memoir, why German politicians are flocking to TikTok, how a row over a pro-Palestinian student protest has escalated and we share some interesting facts on Cologne.
Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We also hear from journalist James Jackson.
Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Angela Merkel's forthcoming memoir:
- Former German chancellor Merkel to release memoir in November
- Analysis - are Germans questioning Merkel's legacy?
Why German politicians are flocking to TikTok:
- German politicians get on TikTok after far-right success
- 'A fight for the youth vote': Are German politicians social media savvy enough?
Interesting facts on Cologne and how to visit on a budget:
Comments
See Also
Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We also hear from journalist James Jackson.
Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Angela Merkel's forthcoming memoir:
- Former German chancellor Merkel to release memoir in November
- Analysis - are Germans questioning Merkel's legacy?
Why German politicians are flocking to TikTok:
- German politicians get on TikTok after far-right success
- 'A fight for the youth vote': Are German politicians social media savvy enough?
Interesting facts on Cologne and how to visit on a budget:
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.