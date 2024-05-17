Delays for German passport renewals after spike in applications

Advertisement

Applicants should expect a waiting time of at least four weeks - and there may be further delays in the issuing of passports throughout Germany, according to the Interior Ministry.

Due to the exceptionally high number of people applying for a passport or a renewal this year, the Bundesdruckerei, as the passport and ID card manufacturer, is unable to complete all document orders within the usual production time, the ministry said.

The manufacturer currently requires around five to six additional working days. According to an Interior Ministry spokesperson, the Bundesdruckerei's delivery time for passports has increased to around 18 working days. Added to this is the processing time of the local authorities, which is why a waiting time of at least four weeks after ordering should be anticipated.

Express orders, however, will continue to be delivered on time.

More than 600,000 passports ordered within four weeks

In the first few weeks of the year, the number of applications for German passports rose sharply, even exceeding the regularly high application figures ahead of the summer months, the ministry spokesperson said.

"For the first time in the history of the Bundesdruckerei, well over 600,000 passports were ordered within four weeks," said the spokesperson. Although this can be subject to fluctuations, this increase is said to be exceptional.

The Interior Ministry said the spike indicates a desire to travel and could be down to people applying for or updating a passport following the pandemic.

The ministry assumes that a German ID card was sufficient for most people during the pandemic due to the restrictions on long-distance travel - but now people are going further afield.

For ID cards, a waiting time of around two weeks from application continues to apply.

How do you apply for a German passport?

If you're eligible to get one - or you need to update yours - citizens can apply for a German passport at their local Bürgeramt.

You have to attend an appointment in person and will have to bring various documents such as a recent photo that meets German passport photo requirements and proof of your identity and German nationality (for example your current or expired passport, identity card or your German naturalisation certificate).

Keep in mind that appointments for this service can be tricky to secure in offices in busy areas - so make sure you order your passport in plenty of time if you're planning a trip.

