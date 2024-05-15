Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Three die and several injured after fire in Düsseldorf

Three people have died and several are injured following a suspected explosion and fire at a kiosk in the city of Düsseldorf in the early hours of Thursday.

At around 2.30 am, a kiosk on the corner of Lichtstraße and Grafenberger Allee in the Flingern district is thought to have exploded and then caught fire.

The blaze then spread to the neighbouring residential building. Several parked cars, which had been parked in front of the shop, also caught fire.

A rescue operation was launched. According to the fire brigade, 16 people were treated by emergency services and taken to hospital - including two people with life-threatening injuries. Three people were found dead by emergency services.

The fire was extinguished during the night, police said on Thursday morning.

Fast food giants Taco Bell and Krispy Kreme coming to Germany

Two of the USA's most well-known fast food chains are coming to Deutschland.

Taco Bell will start by opening ten locations in Berlin, possibly as early as July - with Krispy Kreme following later in the year.

Within the next five years, the two chains are planning to have anywhere between 100 and 150 locations all around Germany - with the first locations outside the capital slated to go up in Frankfurt.

German Police Union says €29 ticket risking security in capital

The Chief of the Berlin chapter of the German Police Union (GdP) is criticising the city's government for planned cuts of about €32 million planned for the capital's police and fire services.

GdP Berlin Chief Stephan Weh blasted the city government, saying that its search for the hundreds of millions necessary for the capital's incoming €29 a month public transport ticket was coming at the expense of everything else - following the announcement of a list of cuts.

"This list shows it clearly to everyone. The €29 ticket is being financed at the cost of our security," said Weh.

GdP Berlin says the cuts may mean less money to investigate organised crime or to replace aging police vehicles in the capital - to use just two examples.

German economy 'showing signs of recovey'

The German economy is likely to pick up this year after a period of weakness but still faces significant headwinds, a group of influential experts said this week.

The assessment from the government's council of economic advisors chimes with other recent forecasts that predict Europe's top economy is slowly getting back on its feet.

Last year output shrank slightly due to soaring inflation, a slowdown in the crucial manufacturing sector and poor demand from key trading partners, particularly China.

Despite continued challenges, the experts expect "the German economy to gain some momentum over the course of 2024," said council member Martin Werding in the group's latest report.

Growing overseas shipments, boosted by recovering international trade, as well as improving consumer demand on the back of rising salaries will drive the recovery, they said.

Nevertheless the experts expect only a modest, 0.2-percent rise in gross domestic product (GDP) this year before an increase of 0.9 percent in 2025.

This is largely in line with other recent forecasts, with the government predicting 0.3-percent growth in 2024.

Scholz 'deeply shocked' by 'cowardly attack' on Slovak PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was "deeply shocked" after Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds in an assassination attempt on Wednesday.

"I am deeply shocked by the news of the cowardly attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico," Scholz said on X, formerly Twitter, also calling for an end to violence in European politics.

I am deeply shocked by the news of the cowardly attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico. Violence must not be existant in European politics. In these hours, my thoughts are with Robert Fico, his family and the citizens of Slovakia. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) May 15, 2024

Passengers urged to plan ahead over holiday weekend

The ADV airport association is advising travellers in Germany to leave plenty of extra time this coming weekend, as passenger volumes are set to be higher than usual.

About 2.5 million passengers are expected to travel through German airports over the upcoming Whit Monday long weekend.

German court convicts stateless man over train rampage killings

A German court on Wednesday sentenced a stateless man of Palestinian origin to life in prison over a knife attack on a train that claimed two teenagers' lives.

The accused, named by the court only as Ibrahim A., 34, had gone on a stabbing spree in January 2023 on a train travelling between the northern cities of Kiel and Hamburg.

A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man who were acquainted with each other were killed in the attack and five people wounded.

Given the severity of the crime, the court, in its verdict also ruled out any early release usually offered after 15 years' imprisonment for life sentences.

As well as being convicted for the two killings, the accused was convicted of three counts of attempted murder.

The man had arrived in Germany in 2014 and had several previous convictions, including for violent crimes, dating back to 2015.