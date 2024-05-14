Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

German police investigate hole at ex-finance minister's grave

German police have opened an investigation after a deep hole was discovered at the grave of former finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble, who died late last year.

Schäuble's resting place is in his hometown of Offenburg in southwestern Germany and the hole was found on Monday morning, police said in a statement.

There was a "1.2-metre (3.9-foot), funnel-shaped hole" at the conservative politician's grave, it said, adding that the gravedigger "did not reach the coffin of the deceased".

The circumstances remain unclear, police added.

Schäuble, a prominent figure in German politics for decades, was buried there in January.

A member of the conservative CDU, he served as a minister under chancellors Helmut Kohl and Angela Merkel.

Veteran CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble - considered one of the most important figures in German reunification - died peacefully in December 2023. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

American student found dead at Königsee

An 18-year-old American man died in what is thought to be an accident near Königsee in the Berchtesgadener Land district, Bavaria.

A hiker found the body of the student, who was spending time studying in Germany, on Sunday, police reported on Monday.

The hiker was on her way from St. Bartholomä towards Funtensee when she noticed the man about 50 meters away in a steep open space. According to officers, she was in the Schrainbachholzstube area at the time.

Since the man did not respond to her calls and she was unable to get to him, she made an emergency call. An emergency doctor then attended the site and pronounced the young man dead.

It is still unclear when and how exactly he died, but investigators believe that he fell.

It comes after a 55-year-old woman died while climbing in Oberammergau, Upper Bavaria on Saturday.

German Chancellor Scholz visits Sweden for security talks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Sweden on Monday for two days of talks on security and business competitiveness with his Nordic counterparts, the Swedish government said.

Scholz visited the Stockholm headquarters of telecommunications giant Ericsson on Monday, accompanied by the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

They were to "discuss security policy issues such as hybrid threats, civil preparedness and new technologies," the government said in a statement.

The trip was also to discuss continued support for Ukraine, as Russian troops launch a major ground operation against Ukraine's north-eastern Kharkiv region amid Kyiv's struggles with Western aid delays.

The Nordic countries and Germany have been among Ukraine's biggest donors since Russia's February 2022 invasion.

Verdict expected in trial of AfD politician

One of Germany's most controversial politicians from the far-right AfD party on Tuesday faces a court verdict on whether he deliberately used a Nazi slogan at a rally.

Bjoern Hoecke, 52, is in the dock for using the Nazi slogan "Alles fuer Deutschland" ("Everything for Germany") during a 2021 campaign rally.

Once a motto of the so-called Sturmabteilung paramilitary group that played a key role in Adolf Hitler's rise to power, the phrase is illegal in modern-day Germany, along with the Nazi salute and other slogans and symbols from that era.

Current leader of the AfD in Thuringia, Hoecke is gunning to become Germany's first far-right state premier when the state holds regional elections in September.

If convicted, Hoecke faces up to three years in prison. However, presiding judge Jan Stengel signalled early on in the trial that the court considered a fine to be an appropriate penalty should Hoecke be found guilty.

Considered an extremist by German intelligence services, Hoecke is one of the most controversial AfD personalities, having called Berlin's Holocaust monument a "memorial of shame" and urged a "180-degree shift" in the country's culture of remembrance.

He had also been due to be tried on a second charge of shouting "Everything for..." and inciting the audience to reply "Germany" at an AfD meeting in Thuringia in December. However, the court decided to separate the proceedings for the second charge, announced earlier this month, because the defence had not had enough time to prepare.

Founded in 2013, the anti-Islam and anti-immigration AfD saw a surge in popularity on its 10th anniversary last year. But its support has wavered since the start of this year, as it contends with scandals including allegations that senior party members were paid to spread pro-Russian positions on a Moscow-financed news website.

German national football team manager Julian Nagelsmann has tough choices to make

Who gets to play for Germany -- the eleven best or the best eleven? Such is the question the German national teams manager is weighing ahead of Euro 2024.

At the heart of the debate are Mats Hummels and Leon Goretzka. Especially the Dortmund defensive veteran Hummels has earned calls for a return to the DFB selection with his great club form.

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) versus Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund's Mats Hummels (center) celebrates his 1-0 goal with teammates Nico Schlotterbeck (left) and Jadon Sancho. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Robert Michael

Whatever choice is made, Germany is looking strong ahead of Euro 2024 this year.

Against the big European Championship favourites France, Germany played their best international match in years. The 2-0 was followed by a tactical and playful confirmation in the 2-1 win against arch-rivals Holland.

With reporting by DPA.